Starting university is a big step, and can be an overwhelming experience for many. But
don’t worry, we’ve put together some essential tips to help you freshers settle into
university life.

  1. Get Involved
    Get to know your flatmates, and course mates; you’ll be seeing a lot of them throughout
    your time at uni. Don’t feel pressured to find your besties immediately; building
    friendships takes time. But finding people you get along with can help you feel more at
    home in your new city.
    During freshers’ week, the freshers’ fair is a great chance to see what societies the
    university has to offer, whether this be sport, subject-based, or something more creative
    (like Her Campus). Joining a society can be a fantastic way to meet new people who
    have similar interests to you, as well as develop new skills, have fun, and relax away
    from the pressures of academic life.
  2. Get To Know Your New Home!
    For those moving to a new city for university, one of the most exciting parts of your
    experience will be exploring your new home, and discovering your favourite places. Get
    out there, and have fun getting to know the area!
    Making your new city feel like a home can be hard, but decorating your room and
    making it feel like a safe and cosy space for you can make a big difference. A set of
    warm-coloured fairy lights always adds some ambience to your room!
  3. Be Organised
    During the first few weeks of university, you may feel overwhelmed by the amount of
    information you receive, and the volume of work when you begin your course. Staying
    organised and up to date with events, lectures, and deadlines helps you to stay on top
    of things. Everyone works differently, but a trusty weekly planner can be a great way to
    map out your activities and goals week by week.
  4. Take Care of Yourself
    Be sure to look after yourself and your body; take a night off if necessary, and don’t feel
    pressured to go out drinking all the time. It’s important not to overcommit and wear
    yourself out before term has even started. Eventually, you will find the right balance
    between academic work, socialising, self-care, and rest. Most importantly, don’t forget to
    look out for yourself and others – keep each other safe, especially on nights out.
  5. Budget Wisely
    Whether it’s going out, buying society memberships or doing the weekly food shop…
    things can soon add up. Whilst budgeting can be a challenge for some, it’s essential to
    make mindful decisions about how you spend your money, as future you may come to
    suffer the consequences if you don’t! Keep a lookout for student deals and discounts,
    download apps like UNiDAYS and Student Beans for offers on brands, and don’t be
    afraid to ask places if they do student discounts because more often than not, they do.
  6. Enjoy the Experience
    Finally, the most important piece of advice is to have fun and enjoy the experience.
    Your time at uni will fly by so get involved, make the most of any opportunities that
    come your way, and have the best time!

