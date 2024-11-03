The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Starting university is a big step, and can be an overwhelming experience for many. But

don’t worry, we’ve put together some essential tips to help you freshers settle into

university life.

Get Involved

Get to know your flatmates, and course mates; you’ll be seeing a lot of them throughout

your time at uni. Don’t feel pressured to find your besties immediately; building

friendships takes time. But finding people you get along with can help you feel more at

home in your new city.

During freshers’ week, the freshers’ fair is a great chance to see what societies the

university has to offer, whether this be sport, subject-based, or something more creative

(like Her Campus). Joining a society can be a fantastic way to meet new people who

have similar interests to you, as well as develop new skills, have fun, and relax away

from the pressures of academic life. Get To Know Your New Home!

For those moving to a new city for university, one of the most exciting parts of your

experience will be exploring your new home, and discovering your favourite places. Get

out there, and have fun getting to know the area!

Making your new city feel like a home can be hard, but decorating your room and

making it feel like a safe and cosy space for you can make a big difference. A set of

warm-coloured fairy lights always adds some ambience to your room! Be Organised

During the first few weeks of university, you may feel overwhelmed by the amount of

information you receive, and the volume of work when you begin your course. Staying

organised and up to date with events, lectures, and deadlines helps you to stay on top

of things. Everyone works differently, but a trusty weekly planner can be a great way to

map out your activities and goals week by week. Take Care of Yourself

Be sure to look after yourself and your body; take a night off if necessary, and don’t feel

pressured to go out drinking all the time. It’s important not to overcommit and wear

yourself out before term has even started. Eventually, you will find the right balance

between academic work, socialising, self-care, and rest. Most importantly, don’t forget to

look out for yourself and others – keep each other safe, especially on nights out. Budget Wisely

Whether it’s going out, buying society memberships or doing the weekly food shop…

things can soon add up. Whilst budgeting can be a challenge for some, it’s essential to

make mindful decisions about how you spend your money, as future you may come to

suffer the consequences if you don’t! Keep a lookout for student deals and discounts,

download apps like UNiDAYS and Student Beans for offers on brands, and don’t be

afraid to ask places if they do student discounts because more often than not, they do. Enjoy the Experience

Finally, the most important piece of advice is to have fun and enjoy the experience.

Your time at uni will fly by so get involved, make the most of any opportunities that

come your way, and have the best time!

Written by: Eliza Green

Edited by: Nicole Camacho