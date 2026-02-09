K-POP DEMON HUNTERS AT THE GOLDEN GLOBES

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Leeds chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

An unusual film broke the internet over the summer and turned into an international sensation. K-pop Demon Hunters, for those of you who haven’t watched it, follows the K-pop band Huntrix and their battle against a demon invasion. Rumi, Zoe and Mira, like other hunters before them, use the power of music to bolster the Honmoon and trap demons in the other dimension. The girls nearly seal the Honmoon with their song ‘Golden’ in retaliation, whilst a last-ditch effort by the evil demon lord Gwi-Ma sends five demons in the form of a male boy band, the Saja Boys, to combat Huntrix’s efforts.

With the animation, plot, character dynamics, moral dilemmas and song production, Netflix and Sony Pictures really outdid themselves. They certainly reaped the rewards, as it has become their most-streamed film of all time. Fans will be happy to know that a sequel has already been given the green light, but patience is required as the film will not be coming out until 2029 at the earliest.

In some more recent exciting news, and rightly so, at the Golden Globes, the K-pop Demon Hunters crew took home two awards for Best Animated Picture and an award for ‘Golden’ as Best Original Song in a Motion Picture. The film has also been nominated for Best Achievement in Music Written for a Motion Picture and Best Animated Feature Film for the 2026 Oscars, which will take place in March. This film just keeps getting hit with award opportunities, as the Annie Awards, the USA’s biggest awards event for the animation industry, taking place on the 21st February, has given it ten nominations. This ranges from music to animation to writing and directing. It keeps going with the album as it went Platinum in October, meaning one million units have been sold. EJAE, Audrey Nuan & Rei Ami (Zoe, Rumi and Mira) received the fantastic news on the Jimmy Fallon show.

Last time I checked, on Spotify, the song ‘Golden’ had achieved over 1.3 billion streams in less than six months. Now, I’m new to Spotify, but that feels quite significant to me. It doesn’t break the song into the top 100 most-streamed songs of all time, but we’ve still got time. Besides being Netflix’s most-streamed film, Huntrix has smashed through some other records. ‘Golden’ charted No.1 for 18 non-consecutive weeks between July and December 2025. It was also the first K-pop song to chart No.1 in 13 years since PSY’s ‘Gangnam Style’. Other songs from the film all charted in the Top 20 spots on the list, like ‘How It’s Done’, ‘What It Sounds Like’, ‘Take Down’, ‘Soda Pop’, and ‘Your Idol’. Encanto was the last animated film to have its songs feature in the Top 100 charts in 2022.



I know many will agree to disagree with me on this ranking. I’ll probably change my mind tomorrow.

I can’t wait to see what comes next for Huntrix, the music and the possibility of Jinu coming back, which myself and actor Arden Cho (Rumi) both want very much.



Now, I have gone over and changed my personal preference for this album quite a few times, but why don’t we compare mine to yours?

How It’s Done Soda Pop What It Sounds Like Your Idol Golden Takedown Free

Editor: Molly Stevens