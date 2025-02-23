The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

International Women’s Day is a well-established and highly publicized event. Every year on March 8th women and the women’s rights movement are celebrated by an international flux of events, speeches, demonstrations and landmark policies and legal cases, this year including France formally entrenching the right to an abortion within the constitution, the first country to do so. Social media is flooded with posts and content, from individuals, companies and governments, all in respect and collective recognition of the importance of celebrating women and women’s rights.

However, on 19th November 2024, International Men’s Day passed with no major celebrations and a lack of any real coverage on social media or news outlets. In the UK House of Commons, only 13 MPs attended the House of Commons debate focusing on men’s mental health.

It would be remiss of me not to acknowledge the historical privilege of men within society, and the fact that many dismiss International Men’s Day as an insult to the oppression and opposition that has faced women and the struggle for women’s rights. However, I urge you to consider another perspective.

Despite the privileges in society aligned with men, there is a far darker and more concerning reality that is too often pushed to the side, or stigmatized. The leading cause of death for men under 50 is suicide, with men being three times more likely to take their own lives then women. 40% of men admitted to never having spoken to anyone about their mental health. Men exhibit a far higher likelihood to suffer from substance abuse and antisocial behaviors then women, and the leading driver of these tragic statistics are ‘toxic masculine’ standards and stereotypes that label men exhibiting emotion or expressing feelings as ‘weak’. The stigmatization surrounding male discourses on emotions and mental health further reduces the presence and attention placed upon International Men’s Day. These stereotypes and stigmatizations are spread by men and women alike and furthermore contribute to unhealthy and dangerous male attitudes towards women.

If women are to expect the international and collective support behind International Women’s Day and the progression of the standing of women in society, we must lead by example and demonstrate the same care and respect for men’s issues as we would wish in return. A truly equal society cannot be achieved when half of the population are removed from the conversation of equality, and a just egalitarian society should demonstrate respect towards everyone, irrespective of their gender or sex. The declaration of violence against women as a ‘national emergency’ is reason enough to invest greater attention, resources and respect towards tackling the issues and mental health crisis facing men. It is in the collective societal interest to dismantle these ideas and standards to tackle the epidemic of the male mental health crisis, which in turn has positive ramifications for the women’s rights movement.

So next International Men’s Day, and going forwards, I want to pay more attention to the challenges faced by my male family members and friends. The heartbreaking truth that 39% of men say they would not confide in a friend if they were feeling low or worried is one that really caused me to reflect on how often I ask my male friends how they are, and I’m ashamed to say I don’t think I ask enough. It is a collective responsibility for us all to do better by the men around us, and to show International Men’s Day the same respect as we show International Women’s Day.

Written by: Bella Greenstock