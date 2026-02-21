IMPOSTER SYNDROME, ‘MARTY SUPREME’ AND DREAMING BIG

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Leeds chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When I look back on the past few years of my life, I feel grateful that I’ve been able to transform myself again and again, while leaving unhealthy habits in the past. Though the one thing I can’t seem to shake is imposter syndrome. I’m always teetering between “I’ve worked hard across many years, I deserve to be here” and “Do I really deserve this?”. I recognise that this thought process is draining, but it’s a difficult cycle to escape from. Taking ownership of my accomplishments and allowing myself to feel proud of them is sufficiently difficult. Dreaming big is even harder. As a teenager, I detested the “Where do you see yourself in the next 5 years?” question. If I were feeling uncertain with what I was doing at the time, how could I know what my future would look like?

I was waiting for the bus at the Moorland Road stop when my final results for second year were released. I couldn’t believe my eyes when I saw my Corporate Finance mark, and chalked it up to reasons like, “My lecturers were probably marking leniently, maybe they were even in a good mood when they marked my paper”. I thought it must have been some kind of miracle, but I didn’t allow myself to attribute the grade to my skills. My Academic Personal Tutor also happens to be one of my lecturers for the module, and I told her about how I felt. She said, “You don’t get this high of a mark out of luck. Clearly, you’re doing something right! Whatever you’re doing, it’s working”. When I told her that I was feeling anxious about my final year in university, she said, “But why? You have the proof that you’re doing well”.

I desperately needed those reality checks, and what she said will definitely stay with me for a long time. I’m constantly underestimating myself, and I have to recognise that the flowers of my success are a result of the seeds that I’ve planted and have been tending to for years. I’m doing myself a disservice by not honouring what I’ve accomplished so far and attributing it to anything other than my hard work.

As I’m experiencing my final semester in university, I’ve been thinking a lot about everything I’ve learned throughout my degree. Most importantly, I’ve started to gather the courage to dream again. Witnessing Timothee Chalamet’s press tour surrounding Marty Supreme, as well as the movie itself, has inspired me to dream again. When he accepted his Screen Actors Guild award for A Complete Unknown last year, what he said during his speech deeply resonated with me.

“I can’t downplay the significance of this award, ‘cause it means the most to me. And I know we’re in a subjective business, but the truth is, I’m really in pursuit of greatness. I know people don’t usually talk like that, but I wanna be one of the greats. I’m inspired by the greats […]”.

He goes on to list a few of the actors he looks up to, such as Viola Davis and Daniel Day-Lewis. It’s rare to see someone in the film industry unabashedly proclaim their ambitions in public and do so without conceit. He honours the effort that he pours into every role, while crediting the legends that came before him. In a time where trying is embarrassing and the fear of being perceived as “cringe” overrides our passions, hearing someone speak like this is important.

One of the main themes of Marty Supreme is to pursue your wildest dreams. Although its titular character does so in questionable ways, the sentiment is unfaltering. Marty Mauser is a deeply flawed character. Putting his questionable morals aside, an admirable trait of his is that he never doubted himself, not for one second. Even when experiencing the most absurd and dangerous situations, his faith in himself never wavers. While it’s not a perfect movie, Marty Supreme taught me this: if you have dreams, then you owe it to yourself to do everything in your power to actualise them. To quote a conversation between Marty and Gwyneth Paltrow’s character, Kay:

“And what do you plan to do if this whole dream of yours doesn’t work out?”

“That doesn’t even enter my consciousness.”

The movie makes me think about Miguel’s song “…All”, where he sings “It’s just a matter of time […], ‘cause I ain’t afraid to fail. Can’t you tell? I want it all”. I can’t say that I don’t fear failure, but I’m grateful for art that makes failure seem a little less daunting. I would rather try to give something my all than live in regret that I never took a risk.

I used to be a deeply cynical person, and to a certain extent, I still am. However, the difference between who I was 5 years ago and who I am now is that when I visualise my ideal future, I actually have faith that what I see could materialise. Ruminating on what ifs and whether I’m worthy of a dream is a waste of time. There’s this Tumblr post that I saw a few years ago and will never forget:

“Do I deserve this?” “Am I worthy of this?”

So irrelevant. Do you want it?

Like Miguel said, I want it all. I’ll hold on to my dreams and keep them close to my heart while I continue to work through my imposter syndrome. As Marty Supreme’s tagline says, dream big!

Editor: Aliyah Shah