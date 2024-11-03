How Society Life Shaped My University Experience (and how it will shape yours too)

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Leeds chapter.

By the time you arrive at university, you’re probably familiar with the concept of societies. Chances are you’ve been caught up in the chaos of the Fresher’s Fair, ambushed in Union Square by students brandishing flyers and have been left feeling overwhelmed and confused by what you should sign up for and why. Joining a society offers you the benefits of continuing passions, trying new things, and meeting like-minded individuals, but there are many other advantages that you may not be aware of. As President of Dance Exposé, I am well-versed in anything and everything societies, so I’m going to break down three of the lesser-known ways they can shape your university experience.

1. Cross-Year Connections

An underrated (but seriously valuable) benefit to societies is the cross-campus connections that they offer. Societies unite students of all ages, creating the ultimate support system for your time in Leeds. Many societies have “buddy” or “parent” systems, which can be a lifesaver when looking for help and advice. I’m still incredibly close with my first year “dance mums”, and being connected with such a range of people meant that I always had advice when I was in need. I had final-year medics support me when I was unwell, shared notes with older students from my course, and always had people on hand to help with the maths in job assessments (a serious lifesaver as an English student!). The exchange of help and advice amongst such a wide group of students is invaluable, and not something to be missed.

2. Leadership

Having spent two years on the dance committee, I can truly vouch for the benefits that society leadership opportunities can offer. Not only are they an incredible addition to your CV, but it is also a huge personal achievement – being President is by far the proudest achievement of my time at university. Working within a team creates some incredible friendships and leaves you feeling as though you have truly made a difference in something that you’re passionate about. I have immersed myself in projects, such as starting an alumni network, collaborating with charities that are meaningful to me, and conceptualising two dance shows. Freshers, I’m aware this may not feel too relevant to you right now, but I promise it is one of the most rewarding experiences that you can have as you progress through second and third year!

3. Work-Life Balance

People often worry that joining a society will take away their ability to socialise, and that training, rehearsals or meetings will stand in the way of making friends, having a part-time job, or going on nights out. Whilst this is a valid concern, having deadlines and a regular schedule of training sessions and rehearsals has encouraged me to be more considerate with my time. Knowing I have rehearsals that evening, followed by a social, makes me more productive with my daytime; the time I spend at university is for working, and dance creates a palpable split between work and leisure. When you enjoy your activity, going to training becomes a reward and a way to socialise in itself, alongside the weekly socials on top of this… clubbing is 10x more enjoyable when you go on a social – the funny costumes and large group atmosphere create an incredible vibe and some unforgettable memories!

People often think they don’t have time for societies, or maybe they’re scared to go alone, or don’t want to try something new, but it’s always worth a try. Being involved in the community that societies offer has truly shaped my time at university, and I would recommend it to anyone. Whether you want to try something new, continue an old passion, or just go along for the socials, I promise it’s worth it.

Written by: Lucy Brunner

Edited by: Gabrielle Estorninho