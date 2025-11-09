FILM FATALE: 16 SCREENINGS IN NOVEMBER TO LOOK OUT FOR

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Leeds chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With Leeds International Film Festival in full swing and multiple sequels to popular franchises on the horizon, it is easy to face decision fatigue from the sheer number of movies available to watch this month. With Film Fatale, my goal is to ease the process of choosing which movies to watch. Here are 16 screenings in Leeds this November that caught my eye!! Let’s dive straight in.

Bugonia (2025)

Is Emma Stone an alien? This film follows the CEO of a powerful corporation (Stone), who is kidnapped by two men who seem hell bent on proving she’s an alien that wants to destroy the planet. A remake of the 2003 Korean film “Save the Green Planet!”, this film is Emma Stone’s third feature with director Yorgos Lanthimos in the last three years alone, and I am so here for this duo. She is committed to playing the weird, unconventional characters Lanthimos loves to put in his films. Her performances in Poor Things and Kinds of Kindness were a delight to watch, and she seems to be hungry for more collaborations. Jesse Plemons’ performance is also one to look out for in this. His work as a character actor over the years has not been flashy, but instead wonderful and consistent. On top of the lead performances, it boasts a unique style and snappy humour. I had the pleasure of catching an early screening, and personally, I had a blast! There is a lot to enjoy about this film, and you should definitely consider watching it!!

Where to watch: This film is currently screening at Hyde Park Picture House until the 13th of November.

https://hpph.co.uk/films/bugonia

Die My Love (2025)

Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson as leads already make for a strong selling point. We follow the story of a mother’s slow descent into psychosis. Living in the sparse suburbs of Montana, Grace struggles to find activities that give her meaning. Critics have been calling this a career highlight for Lawrence, and after having caught an early screening, I am inclined to agree. She delivers a multifaceted, flawed protagonist who feels very human. The audience is made to feel the alienation she faces from her surroundings after having a baby. It is a very empathetic dissection of postpartum depression, something not many people sympathise with. This is not an easy watch, but one which will touch your heart.

Where to watch: Catch it at Hyde Park Picture House from 14th of November.

https://hpph.co.uk/films/die-my-love

It Was Just an Accident (2025)

This film was the winner of the Palme d’Or at this year’s Cannes film festival, which is the highest prize awarded to the director of the Best Feature Film. It was achieved in the past by well-acclaimed films like Anora, Titane and Parasite. This film is set in Iran, and follows a man who gets into an accident with someone he believes to be his former torturer. What was supposed to be a regular road trip immediately escalates. The director, Jafar Panahi, was recently arrested for being critical of the Iranian regime and filmed most of this in secrecy, without a permit from the regime. The plot centres on political prisoners who explore the ethics of enacting revenge on their tormentor to seek justice, but will revenge be enough? Watch this film to find out!

Where to watch: Catch it as part of LIFF on 8th November.

https://www.leedsfilm.com/whats-on/it-was-just-an-accident-8w6s

Sentimental Value (2025)

Starring Stellan Skarsgård and Elle Fanning, this is my most anticipated film from this list. It follows an acclaimed film director, who decides to make an autobiographical screenplay that involves his two daughters. Having abandoned them when they were young, he has a complicated relationship with his daughters makes for a bitter reunion that opens old wounds. The film also stars Renate Reinsve, who has collaborated with the director of this film, Joachim Trier, in the past for The Worst Person in the World (2021), a film that made me weep. I am excited to see what Trier has in store for this one, and I will have my tissues at the ready.

Where to watch: Catch it as part of LIFF between 8th and 10th November.

https://www.leedsfilm.com/whats-on/sentimental-value-qhyt

The Virgin of Quarry Lake (2025)

In this Argentinian coming-of-age horror, two girls end up falling for the same boy. However, he gets into a relationship with a much older woman, so they decide to curse the couple. This film, set in the time of the 2001 Argentinian economic crisis, is an exploration of teenage apathy, sexuality and angst. It is based on two short stories, ‘The Cart’ and ‘Our Lady of the Quarry‘, by Mariana Enríquez. One of my favourite films growing up was The Craft (1996), which also involves girls cursing men. I expect very similar vibes from this film, while leaning further into more horrifying aspects.

Where to watch: Catch it as part of LIFF between 11th and 13th November.

https://www.leedsfilm.com/whats-on/the-virgin-of-the-quarry-lake-1p1r

Fucktoys (2025)

I will let the premise do the talking for this one: This black comedy film is set in a surreal pre-millennium city called Trashtown, and follows a cursed sex worker who needs one thousand dollars, a sacrificial lamb and a dream to escape it. She travels around on her moped, exploring the city and meeting bizarre characters while trying her best to free herself. If you are not sold already, consider putting on the rose-tinted lens that this film is filtered with. I will be seated.

Where to watch: Catch it as part of LIFF between 7th and 15th November.

https://www.leedsfilm.com/whats-on/f-cktoys-qzlt

Queens of the Dead (2025)

Remember the 1978 black comedy Dawn of the Dead directed by George Romero? Now, what if I told you that his lesbian daughter, Tina Romero, decided to make a remake with drag queens and made it gay? This campy zombie apocalypse film also has an ensemble cast with Katy O’Brian (Love Lies Bleeding), Jack Haven (I Saw the TV Glow) and Margaret Cho (Fire Island). The characters include drag queens, a butch lesbian DJ, femme interns, Katy O’Brian with a crossbow and Margaret Cho with a blowtorch. Stake me dead if I am not there.

Where to watch: Catch it as part of LIFF between 14th and 15th November.

https://www.leedsfilm.com/whats-on/queens-of-the-dead-8vds

A Useful Ghost (2025)

Speaking of the dead, this film follows a woman who dies from a respiratory disease and then possesses a vacuum cleaner to protect her husband from the same symptoms. An exploration of family values and grief, this won the Critics’ Week Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival. This surreal black comedy is also director Ratchapoom Boonbunchachoke’s debut feature, and he is unafraid to go crazy with it and play around with form and genre.

Where to watch: Catch it as part of LIFF between 8th and 15th November.

https://www.leedsfilm.com/whats-on/a-useful-ghost-x8v6

Rains over Babel (2025)

Waiter, MORE black comedies!! I swear it is a fun genre, and it is well worth your time exploring all the ones on this list, including this one! Inspired by Dante’s Inferno, this film is set in a queer dive bar (more drag queens!!) where souls gather to gamble years of their life with the embodiment of death herself. Another feature debut, Gala del Sol is also unafraid to play with themes and get surreal with it. After having caught a screening for it, I cannot recommend it enough. You have not seen anything quite like this one, trust me!

Where to watch: Catch it as part of LIFF on 9th November.

https://www.leedsfilm.com/whats-on/rains-over-babel-b2zd

Cabaret (1972)

This musical number is loosely based on Christopher Isherwood’s life, who moved to Berlin in 1929 to pursue life as a gay man. Set in the Kit Kat club of Berlin in 1931, this film follows Sally Bowles, who romances two men in the dive bar while the Nazi Party rises to power in the background. This film has often been cited as one of the greatest films of all time, hailed as a wonderful exploration of the dangers of political apathy. It is also considered groundbreaking and transgressive for queer cinema, especially during its time. This one’s a classic, and if you haven’t seen it yet, this is your chance to!

Where to watch: Catch it at LUU Film Society on 27th of November

https://engage.luu.org.uk/groups/948/film

Pink Flamingos (1972)

If you are not familiar with the works of John Waters (director of this film), this is your chance to be because while you may not have seen his work directly, he has definitely influenced films you love. He is well regarded as the king of camp and is known for making trashy but transgressive (trashgressive!) cult classic films. You will find his influence in beloved movies like But I’m a Cheerleader and Jennifer’s Body. This film is self-described as an exercise in bad taste, and follows drag queen Divine and her criminal endeavours, revelling in her status as “the filthiest person alive”. This film doesn’t hold back (incest, cannibalism, foot fetishes, you name it, and it’s there) and relies heavily on shock value to convey political themes (It was even banned in a few countries during its release!). I wouldn’t miss this film for the world, and you shouldn’t either.

Where to watch: Catch it at LUU LGBT+ Society on the 17th of November.

engage.luu.org.uk/groups/CBM/lgbt/events

Wicked: For Good (2025)

If you loved Wicked last year, I’d be surprised if you were unaware about this coming out. But if you were, then REJOICE! WICKED: PART 2 is coming out in two weeks. Without spoiling too much about the first film for those who are yet to see it (including me, yes I am writing an article about movies, but I plan to catch a double bill!), I hope the title itself does the talking for this one.

Where to watch: Catch a double feature with Wicked on 20th of November

https://www.myvue.com/cinema/leeds-kirkstall-road/film/wicked-double-feature

Or Catch it in cinemas from 21st of November.

https://www.myvue.com/cinema/leeds-kirkstall-road/film/wicked-for-good

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t (2025)

If you are Unaware of the Now You See Me franchise, it follows four magicians who pull off grand heists. Heists and Magic? That is a fun time; it makes sense why they are making a third. This is a childhood favourite of mine and features an exciting ensemble cast with Woody Harrelson (The Hunger Games!), Jesse Eisenberg (The Social Network), Dave Franco (21 Jump Street), Rosamund Pike (Gone Girl), Isla Fisher (Confessions of a Shopaholic), Justice Smith (I Saw the TV Glow), and Dominic Sessa (The Holdovers)! It is missing Mark Ruffalo from the previous instalments, but the long list of known faces hopefully makes up for that. I cannot state how excited I am for this one. Also, they finally used a pun in the title! I cannot believe they did not do this for Now You See Me 2, we could have had Now You 3 Me. Robbed!

Where to watch: Catch it in cinemas from 12th of November.

www.myvue.com/cinema/leeds-the-light/film/now-you-see-me-now-you-dont

Pillion (2025)

Colin, a timid gay man (Harry Melling), is drawn into a BDSM relationship with charming biker Ray (Alexander Skarsgard). You heard that right. This film is a tender but riveting exploration of love and opening up. I will be seated for Alexander Skarsgard alone. Did you know Harry Melling played Dudley in the Harry Potter movies? Look how far we’ve come.

Where to watch: Catch it as part of LIFF between 8th and 15th November.

https://www.leedsfilm.com/whats-on/a-useful-ghost-x8v6

The Running Man (2025)

Remember the cornetto trilogy with Hot Fuzz, Shaun of the Dead and The World’s End? Director Edgar Wright (also known for Baby Driver and Scott Pilgrim vs. the World) is back for more in this adaptation of Stephen King’s 1982 novel of the same name. This film features a dystopian game show that pits its contestants against bloodthirsty assassins. Anyone who can survive being hunted for 30 days becomes a billionaire. This film features Glen Powell (Hit Man), William H. Macy (Magnolia), Michael Cera (Juno), Jayme Lawson (Sinners), Colman Domingo (Sing Sing) and more. Stephen King adaptations have always been a coin flip for me, but based on the promising ensemble cast, I am optimistic about this coin landing on the right side!

Where to watch: Catch it as part of LIFF between 7th and 16th November.

https://www.leedsfilm.com/whats-on/pillion-nlqf

Or catch it screening at Hyde Park Picture House from 28th November.

https://hpph.co.uk/films/pillion

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery (2025)

Director Rian Johnson recently said he wants to keep making Knives Out movies for the rest of his life. I say, LET HIM!! This is my favourite flavour of murder mystery films. If you are unaware, a. drop everything and watch the other two Knives Out films, b. let me sell you on this franchise: it follows detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig!), who finds himself involved in elaborate whodunnits, which often involve an ensemble cast (just look up the cast for the first two films, trust me), witty twists (and betrayals!) and well-written characters. This one features Josh O’ Connor (Challengers), Andrew Scott (Fleabag), Jeremy Renner (app), Cailee Spaeny (Priscilla), Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction), Joseph Gordon-Levitt (500 Days of Summer) and more! I expect very similar Benoit Blanc shenanigans to follow the last two instalments. I cannot wait for this one. I personally think Jeremy Renner did it.

Where to watch: Catch it at Hyde Park Picture House from 26th November.

https://hpph.co.uk/films/wake-up-dead-man-a-knives-out-mystery

Signing off as Film Fatale for now, I will be back in December with more film recommendations!!

Credits for film descriptions: https://www.leedsfilm.com/liff-2025-6ftb and letterboxd.com

Editor: Grace Lees