FENNELL’S EXPLICIT ‘WUTHERING HEIGHTS’ FANFICTION ON THE BIG SCREEN

As a Yorkshire lass who grew up where Emily Brontë crafted her literary masterpieces, I am deeply disturbed by this Regency-era Fifty Shades of Grey parody. Now, I’ll be honest, I haven’t seen the film; I wasn’t about to waste my time on it. Even from the trailer, you can see that (for those who have read Wuthering Heights or are familiar with the story) it would not respect the gothic classic. The director, Emerald Fennell, even said from the start, when the film was announced back in 2024, that it would not be a by-the-book adaptation. Why make a film about one of the greatest female British authors if you aren’t going to respect her work?

Wuthering Heights is set on the Yorkshire Moors, and the character of Heathcliff was picked up from Liverpool and is described as ‘a dark-skinned gipsy in aspect’. This ‘aspect’ being the reason why he faces so much abuse from his ‘adopted’ family, especially from Hindley – but sure, cast the white, Australian Jacob Elordi. Some comments point out that Brontë made Heathcliff’s heritage ambiguous in the book by referring to him by many colonised ethnicities, so that his appearance would never fit into high society. Certainly not the society that his beloved Catherine inherits. Jacob Elordi does not resemble someone who would stand out in high 19th-century society. It should be noted that Fennell is not the first director to cast Heathcliff as white. However, it feels, as many Brontë fans agree, that it is an erasure of a large part of Heathcliff’s characterisation and why he turned out the way he did in the end.

This is NOT a romance book. Starting around 1760, spanning around forty years, starting when Heathcliff and Catherine were young children and ending a couple of years after Heathcliff’s death. Heathcliff is not a good man, and the trope that Catherine can somehow ‘fix him’ is nauseating. Abusive men, which is what Heathcliff turns into, being ‘fixed’ by the power of love from one woman, is boring, sad and again nauseating. Heathcliff leaves Wuthering Heights after Cathy is engaged to another man for three years, only to come back to marry Isabella, whom he treats horribly. He encourages an alcoholic, widowed Hindley into more debt and essentially ruins him; imprisons his dead lover’s (Catherine’s) daughter, and essentially traps her into marriage with his own estranged, sickly son. He does this just to be in line of succession for another manor house after already taking Wuthering Heights. What about this storyline says “Oh yes, let’s do a steamy, bodice-ripping and longing-middle-distance-stares piece.”

Costumes! My biggest pet peeve is costumes; it can make or break a movie for me, and from the trailer and still…. What were they actually thinking? A bright, crimson, latex skirt? A black shiny corset, and a pink unicorn shimmering sheer strapless dress? This is not Fifty Shades of Grey or Barbie! These sorts of decisions are not new in recent Hollywood productions; many criticisms related to season three of Bridgerton are related to costume choices and Regency accuracy.

I know I have complained a lot about this, and you’re probably thinking, “Well, if you don’t like it, don’t watch it!” I won’t be, but then you may be thinking, “If you haven’t watched it, how can you criticise it?” This is because, dear reader, we are in the worst cinematic slump since the film’s production began. I think for many, like myself, we are fed up with poor adaptations, sequels, and reboots scraping the bottom of the money-making barrel. I can not remember the last time a true original concept hit the big screens: Wuthering Heights is an adaptation from a book; Wicked from Broadway; there are more Avatar sequels, and a How to Train Your Dragon live-action remake. Come on, people, have an original idea and run with it! I am only asking directors and producers to actually invest in creative thinking and storytelling. How can we be out of ideas in 140 years! Sinners managed to do it, and they are up for the BAFTAs and Oscars, and won Grammys and Golden Globes. K-pop Demon Hunters, the most delightful, surprising animated film of 2025, is breaking global records; they are winning awards and that is original content!

I am a deeply proud Northern lass, and not many media pieces ever acknowledge our little corner of the world. Emily Brontë and her sisters were deeply inspired by the Moors in which they resided. It influenced their writing and greatly impacted their local community for what is now well over the past 170 years. It saddens me that Emily’s deeply intelligent work is being passed off as what is essentially explicit fanfiction (seriously, what was up with kneading the bread?) If this piece wins any awards, I will be questioning Hollywood’s, obviously declining, sanity.

