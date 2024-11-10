Fast Fashion: A Women’s Issue at Both Ends of the Supply Chain

Fast fashion has become synonymous with trendy clothes that are easily accessible. But have
you ever stopped to think about who’s behind these garments? Or why are we constantly
bombarded with ads and influencers telling us to buy more? The truth is that fast fashion is a
deeply gendered issue that impacts women disproportionately, both as producers and
consumers.
The Women Making Our Clothes
Did you know that around 60-80% of the people making fast fashion garments are women?
These women, primarily based in countries like Bangladesh, Cambodia, and Vietnam, are the
unseen backbone of the fashion industry. They receive little recognition or fair compensation;
many face unsafe working environments, wage theft, and regular harassment.
Why does the industry rely so heavily on women? It’s not a coincidence—employers in these
countries often see women as easier to control financially and believe they are less likely to
protest poor working conditions. These women are trapped in a cycle of exploitation, with few
opportunities to escape the harsh realities of garment work.
The Pressure on Women to Consume
On the flip side, fast fashion targets women as the primary consumers. From TikTok ads to
influencers, we’re constantly told that buying the ‘new must-have’ is essential for success and
self-confidence. We have been socialised to have insecurities, and then we are told that buying,
spending, and owning more is the only way to feel better about ourselves. The constant cycle of
new collections and sales reinforces this pressure to stay up-to-date and relevant, which only
fuels overconsumption.
In the UK, we buy more clothing per person than anywhere else in Europe. We don’t wear our
clothing regularly, and these items often end up in landfills. This contributes to the well-
established environmental impact of our purchases and is disrespectful to the women in the
garment industry who spend time making these items but were also mistreated in the process.
Reflecting on Our Choices
So, where does that leave us? When we know their human cost, can we justify buying cheap,
trendy clothes? And how do we break free from the constant pressure to consume? It’s
essential to start thinking about how our shopping habits impact the women who make these
clothes and the planet.
Supporting ethical fashion brands prioritising fair wages and safe working conditions is one step
in the right direction. But it is also about changing our mindset as consumers. Do we need to
buy new clothes so frequently? Could we swap, thrift, or invest in quality pieces that last longer
instead of adding to the fast fashion cycle?
Fast fashion is a women’s issue that impacts millions of lives worldwide. From the garment
workers sewing our clothes to the women being targeted by fast fashion marketing, it’s clear
that this industry relies heavily on the exploitation of women. We can start dismantling fast
fashion’s harmful effects by being more mindful of our shopping habits, supporting brands
prioritising ethical production, and advocating for better conditions for garment workers. The
next time you’re tempted to buy that cute top for a bargain, ask yourself: Is it worth it, knowing
the true cost?
Written by: Kate Ranson
Edited by: Aimee Missen