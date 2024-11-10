Fast Fashion: A Women’s Issue at Both Ends of the Supply Chain

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Leeds chapter.

Fast fashion has become synonymous with trendy clothes that are easily accessible. But have

you ever stopped to think about who’s behind these garments? Or why are we constantly

bombarded with ads and influencers telling us to buy more? The truth is that fast fashion is a

deeply gendered issue that impacts women disproportionately, both as producers and

consumers.



The Women Making Our Clothes

Did you know that around 60-80% of the people making fast fashion garments are women?

These women, primarily based in countries like Bangladesh, Cambodia, and Vietnam, are the

unseen backbone of the fashion industry. They receive little recognition or fair compensation;

many face unsafe working environments, wage theft, and regular harassment.



Why does the industry rely so heavily on women? It’s not a coincidence—employers in these

countries often see women as easier to control financially and believe they are less likely to

protest poor working conditions. These women are trapped in a cycle of exploitation, with few

opportunities to escape the harsh realities of garment work.



The Pressure on Women to Consume

On the flip side, fast fashion targets women as the primary consumers. From TikTok ads to

influencers, we’re constantly told that buying the ‘new must-have’ is essential for success and

self-confidence. We have been socialised to have insecurities, and then we are told that buying,

spending, and owning more is the only way to feel better about ourselves. The constant cycle of

new collections and sales reinforces this pressure to stay up-to-date and relevant, which only

fuels overconsumption.



In the UK, we buy more clothing per person than anywhere else in Europe. We don’t wear our

clothing regularly, and these items often end up in landfills. This contributes to the well-

established environmental impact of our purchases and is disrespectful to the women in the

garment industry who spend time making these items but were also mistreated in the process.



Reflecting on Our Choices

So, where does that leave us? When we know their human cost, can we justify buying cheap,

trendy clothes? And how do we break free from the constant pressure to consume? It’s

essential to start thinking about how our shopping habits impact the women who make these

clothes and the planet.



Supporting ethical fashion brands prioritising fair wages and safe working conditions is one step

in the right direction. But it is also about changing our mindset as consumers. Do we need to

buy new clothes so frequently? Could we swap, thrift, or invest in quality pieces that last longer

instead of adding to the fast fashion cycle?

Fast fashion is a women’s issue that impacts millions of lives worldwide. From the garment

workers sewing our clothes to the women being targeted by fast fashion marketing, it’s clear

that this industry relies heavily on the exploitation of women. We can start dismantling fast

fashion’s harmful effects by being more mindful of our shopping habits, supporting brands

prioritising ethical production, and advocating for better conditions for garment workers. The

next time you’re tempted to buy that cute top for a bargain, ask yourself: Is it worth it, knowing

the true cost?

Written by: Kate Ranson

Edited by: Aimee Missen