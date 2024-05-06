The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Let me paint a picture: it’s midnight, I’m lying on my floor, staring at my ceiling, and ‘Casual’ is replaying over and over again. Naturally, I start bawling my eyes out (regardless of my lack of being able to relate to the song) and it’s all because of the latest pop sensation, Chappell Roan.

If you’re on any kind of social media, I’m certain you must have come across the latest addition to pop royalty. Her debut album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, is definitely one worth listening to. I mean, the name itself is captivating and sparked my obsession with Roan’s music; it also reiterates her position as a pop princess. Alongside The Tortured Poets Department, Roan’s album has been one of two I’ve had on repeat. Roan instantly became one of my favourite musical artists of all time and has me singing her lyrics in my mind repeatedly. Sorry to Frankenstein, but during my English lectures, you could bet millions on the fact that I’m singing ‘knee deep in the passenger seat’ repeatedly in my mind instead.

Her music style feels distinctive, putting her out there with her catchy beats and touching lyrics. Her lyrics, being so honest, make her music relatable and one that can potentially be attributed to ‘girlhood,’ a term that has been all over TikTok recently.

As a queer artist, Roan opens up a safe space for queer listeners and provides her own insightful story. She writes about how she was raised religiously in a conservative environment, and this album delves into her experiences and her awakening. News sites often describe her as the next queer pop icon, and she is definitely living up to her title.

Bringing fun vibes to the pop world, Chappell Roan can be seen to exhibit a Hannah Montana sort of energy, considering how Roan is her stage name and an alter ego. Kayleigh Amstutz is her real name, who appears to be the opposite of Roan, her shyer counterpart. Listening to her music really does feel like you’re getting the ‘best of both worlds,’ with the polarising vibes such as ‘Super Graphic Ultra Modern Girl’ providing a hot pop energy, compared to ‘Kaleidoscope,’ which is more on the personal side.

Chappell Roan’s music is seriously magical. ‘I got a wand and a rabbit’ simply proves that as factual, so if you haven’t had a listen yet, you should get on that immediately! Do yourself a favour and introduce the beloved Chappell Roan into your life, and you’ll begin to question how you ever functioned without her.

Edited by: Merna Kassab