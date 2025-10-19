CABARET: A REVIEW OF ITS IMPORTANCE IN TODAY’S POLITICAL WORLD

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Leeds chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Many have defined 2025 by the resurgence of fascism occurring across the world. From Elon Musk’s alleged ‘Nazi salute’, the anti-immigration protests in England and Australia last summer, the rise of Reform UK, and the defunding of universities in the USA, there has been no shortage of indicators of fascism this year. But why does nobody really talk about it, and how does Cabaret offer a resolution to this question?

Spoilers ahead for Cabaret!

First performed in 1966, Cabaret is a quintessential show that is still relevant to today’s political climate. For those who have not watched the musical, Cabaret is set against the backdrop of late 1930s Berlin. As spectators, we watch as the musical begins with a somewhat facetious and light-hearted atmosphere before the deep pit of fascism that has invaded Berlin is eventually revealed by the end of Act One.

The musical mainly follows an American novelist, Clifford Bradshaw, who eventually starts a relationship with Sally Bowles, a cabaret performer. Another distinct character is the Emcee, the host of the Kit Kat Club, who metaphorically represents the rise of fascism during this era. Cabaret includes other characters prominent in the storyline, such as Fräulein Schneider and Herr Schultz, who get engaged but decide to dissolve this due to rising antisemitism. Another important figure within the story is Ernst Ludwig, who is eventually revealed to be a smuggler for, and believer in, the Nazi Party.

Contrary to popular belief, Cabaret is not simply a frivolous production of playful song and dance. Instead, the producers purposely persuade the audience to believe this is, intentionally hiding the true depth of the play’s fascist world under the spectacle of performance.

But how is Cabaret still relevant to today’s global rise of fascism?

Cabaret itself includes many signs of the Nazi Party’s rise: the window of Herr Schultz, the only Jewish character in the play, gets smashed by a brick; the dancers constantly form the Nazi symbol with their bodies; and the song, “If You Could See Her”, indicates antisemitic prejudice. Yet, no character actually does anything about this slowly corrupting fascism. This is because, at its core, Cabaret is a cautionary tale against inaction. Throughout the musical, the characters choose to ignore the signs of the rising Nazi Party. In one iteration of the play, the Emcee reveals himself to be wearing the striped uniform worn in a Nazi concentration camp. This is the result of inaction.

Cabaret also warns us about ignorance. One of the first sentences sung in the musical is, “Leave all of your troubles outside!”. Sally lives in complete, blissful ignorance, declaring the popular phrase, “It’s just politics, what has that got to do with us?”. This phrase is repeated multiple times at the end of the play, showing the audience that they are now facing the repercussions of their own naive words.

As a society, we should take heed of the teachings of Cabaret. I would highly advise everyone to watch it in today’s political environment.

Do not ignore these signs of fascism, lest we end up like the characters in the play. Cabaret shows us how easily bigotry and discrimination can take place. In the face of oppression, do not simply be a passive bystander who chooses to ignore the injustice faced by certain groups. Instead, be an active advocate for the minorities affected by fascism.

