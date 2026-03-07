‘BRIDGERTON’ SEASON FOUR: THE DIAMOND WHO NEVER WAS

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Leeds chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the Queen so graciously stated, we must begin this the proper way.

Dearest Gentle Reader,

The Ton is abuzz with word of a fourth season of the much beloved Bridgerton. In these pages, you will find insight into the theatrical love (or tragic) story following Mr Benedict Bridgerton and Miss Sophie Baek.

Did you enjoy that?

At the time of writing this first section, only part one of Bridgerton season four has been released on Netflix. I am then going to offer my predictions for part two, then review part two when it is released. It’s almost like you get to come along on the journey with me – or laugh at my misery when my predictions are wrong. Either way, gentle readers, I hope you enjoy delving into the fourth round of Bridgerton with me.

Part One Review:

This social season has started quite differently compared to previous ones, a tradition not broken but graciously passed on. Dowager Viscountess Bridgerton hosted the first ball of the season, a masquerade ball, giving Lady Danbury the opportunity for a much-deserved retirement, if the Queen would allow her. Eloise, Francesca and John all journeyed back from Scotland. We also got to see the new Lord Featherington, Elliot, son of Colin and Penelope Bridgerton. We also see the introduction of a new family in the Ton: Lady Penwood with her two daughters, Rosamund and Posy. We also see the return of Lord Marcus Anderson, brother to Agatha Danbury; the budding relationship between him and Violet was a highlight of season three. I was very excited to see this couple as a semi-main feature for season four.

Some familiar faces we haven’t seen in Part One include Anthony and Kate Bridgerton, who, at the end of season three, decided to have their child in Kate’s ancestral homeland, India. However, trailers have suggested they will be making a reappearance at some point during the second half of the season. Madame Genevieve Delacroix, the ‘French’ modiste, story concluded in season three when Penelope outed herself as Lady Whistledown. Cressida Cowper is also absent; exiled to live with her aunt Jo in Wales after her stunt falsely claiming herself to be Whistledown because no gentleman would ever consider making an offer of marriage, as egregiously stated by her father.

The Queen has shifted her focus towards the bachelors of this season, seemingly bored with debutantes. Of course, the only choice to be, as I have named, the Sapphire of the Season, is Benedict Bridgerton. Despite being a notorious rake, Benedict’s storyline is akin to a fairy tale. In this Cinderella story, love interest Sophie plays the part of a maid to her step-mother (Lady Penwood) and two step-sisters. She attends a ball and meets a gentleman (Benedict), but before proper introductions can be made, midnight strikes and The Lady in Silver rushes from the event, leaving behind only one silver glove from her disguise. This haunting reminder motivates Benedict to seek out the only person he has ever felt an amorous connection to.

I really enjoyed this first episode, as did many others. In fact, the first four episodes all received an IMDb rating above 8.0 – the most successful start to a Bridgerton series since it began in 2020. Some highlights are the costumes, dialogue between characters is very witty; it’s also nice to see the development of our youngest Bridgertons as they are introduced to society and the world of romance. This season is reminiscent of season one, but elevated; the idea of searching for love in other places rather than right in front of you. The inner conflicts are very well crafted; Sophie’s issues with her family, spending most of her childhood as a beloved daughter, only to then be cast out. Similarly, Benedict’s issues with self-esteem, feeling useless as a second son and not knowing his purpose or talent.

Now my favourite episode, which I’m sure is the same for many others, is number three, ‘The Field Next to the Other Road’. Set at My Cottage, where Benedict and Sophie stay after being caught in a storm whilst travelling back to London, Benedict suffered an injury during a fight defending maids Sophie and Hazel at Cavendish House. A comedic married duo, the Crabtrees, are also at the estate, acting as caretakers for My Cottage and Benedict. This episode is light, fun, and really starts to show the budding relationship between Benedict and Sophie. Benedict also gets to see more into Sophie’s peculiarities, as it is not traditional for a maid to be well versed in French, art or reading.

Sophie also gets a much-needed break, not that she can stay idle, giving her an opportunity to remember the more peaceful time of her childhood. This is especially seen (also an adorable moment) when Benedict takes Sophie to fly a kite. Cute little moments like these feel reminiscent of season one, when Daphne and Simon were in their ‘friendship’ stage.

Their first kiss also occurs in this episode, and it was very innocent considering Benedict’s rakish behaviour and other couplings we’ve seen with him throughout the seasons. They butt heads much like Anthony and Kate did in season two, and it always leads to a kiss. By the river in the sunlight of summer, it was probably the most tame first kiss out of all the Bridgertons. But of course, reality has to set in at some point, and the episode ends with both heading back to London and their respective positions in society.

The only thing I have to say about episode four… I’m sure you are aware, and also wanted to slap some sense into Mr “Be my Mistress”. I saw it coming. He hasn’t exactly been the most perceptive Bridgerton, but come on, Benedict! This was especially devastating for Sophie, as at her father’s grave, Lady Penwood revealed that her mother was a maid, making her a mistress. I’m not sure about the rest of you, but I don’t think that’s true, but more into that with my predictions. Part one ends there, Sophie doesn’t even respond, instead just leaving, which… good on you, girl! Stupid questions get stupid answers. The social media response to that one line was explosive. Everyone knew we would get a cliff hanger or something to build tension at the end of episode four, but THAT!

Predictions!

Now we all know it’s going to end happily, but the journey there will be filled with tension, longing looks and angst.

Anthony and Kate are returning for part two. From the trailer we also see little baby Edmund. Some funny skits on TikTok have shown Anthony looking through the state ledgers that Benedict was supposed to be in charge of during his absence, and seeing drawings of the lady in silver or Sophie. If this actually happens, I will die of uncontrollable laughter.

As for Sophie’s true parentage, I’ve had a lot of thoughts on this. One of the theories is that Lord Penwood isn’t actually Sophie’s father. I have a feeling there is something deeper going on behind the scenes in that family. Sophie was, obviously, left something in the will. Lady Penwood is definitely the wicked stepmother, and as a wicked stepmother, they are all prone to lying or concealing the truth for their own benefit. There is definitely something important about Sophie’s necklace, as it has been pointed out throughout part one by multiple characters.

Someone dies this season. From the part two trailer, we have seen characters in morning clothes. The top three contenders for the reaper’s scythe are the Queen, Marina Thompson (now Lady Crane) or John Killmartin.

With the spin-off release of Queen Charlotte, set between seasons two and three, the last episode revealed the pregnancy that would result in Queen Victoria. Now, historically, Queen Charlotte died before the birth of Victoria, and the timeline of Bridgerton is not following the books, so everything’s become a little obscured. I also think it might be her time; she seems to be becoming less relevant to the storyline, especially with the reveal of Lady Whistledown; the rivalry is kind of dead.

With Marina Thompson, season five will possibly be Eloise’s season, and her love interest is Phillip Crane. For that to go ahead, we need Phillip to be a widower, so… bye Marina, I never liked you at all.

Poor John Kilmartin, I think it would be poor to kill off John this season. We all know he has to die eventually, as Francesca will be the main focus of season six. Her and Michaela (historians will call them best friends, roommates, colleagues – anything but lovers) have had a few moments on screen at the end of season three and end of part one, so I don’t see the potential yet. From interviews with the actors about season three, people really love the unintentional, neurodiverse/autistic representation when it comes to social interaction. I was also a massive fan, so I’m not ready to see this couple separated just yet and for Francesca to be widowed all of season five! Just let the cute girl play her pianoforte and try to eventually find the pinnacle if anyone will give her a straight answer.

Part Two Review

Is anyone else confused? Because I certainly am.

First, let’s look at the IMDb rating: Part one came out strong, and part two continued that trend. The season as a whole averaged an 8.45, and six of the episodes are ranked in the top ten out of all the seasons. The last two episodes hit an all-time high of 8.9, beating the top rating set by 03×4 ‘Old Friends’ (8.6).

Now, my predictions, I am sad to say, some came true, and others ‘revelations’ felt a bit lacklustre. John died, leaving poor Francesca a young widow. Hannah Dodd gave an excellent performance; you could feel her contained grief, and you were just waiting for her moment to break down. I was really hoping they wouldn’t leave her a widow for all of season five and for Michaela to just leave without notice after saying she would stay! They were finally starting to get along before John’s death (drunk Francesca is now my favourite), and then found comfort in moving past the initial shock.

Anthony and Kate return, but only for one episode and then are missing for John’s funeral. What was that about? I know Jonathan Bailey has had a lot of work over the last couple of years, being involved in both the Wicked films, the Jurassic Park rebirth, and Bridgerton, which has definitely left his dance card full. However, with how little he was in it, having an entirely hypocritical conversation about propriety with Benedict and then acting as best man at his wedding, they made a very big deal about his return, only for there to be very little of him seen. I hope this isn’t another write-off, and my favourite couple (Anthony and Kate) do get to stay on for later seasons, unlike the fate of Daphne and Simon.

Now I was right about Sophie being in the will, but that was a given, and for those of you who didn’t think that – were we watching the same show? However, I expected there to be something more about her lineage; we never really found out who Sophie’s mother was, and it felt as if they built suspense only to abandon the plot. Don’t get me started on the final plan to pass Sophie off as a distant cousin of the Penwood house that was half-assed and ridiculously rushed. The last episode felt ridiculously rushed, and you couldn’t follow the main story for all the minor plots getting in the way. The only redeeming quality of this denouement is the fine line that the Queen delivered, “You would have made a wonderful diamond”, which kind of summed up Sophie’s character. She had the perfect potential to be the best daughter, but was instead forced into the shadows.

A surprising return to the screen was Miss Cressida Cowper, the newly-wedded Lady Penwood. Completely unexpected and very delighted that she continued to receive her just backlash from her stunts last season. Trying to host a ball in the Queen’s honour to then get snubbed by the Queen and have Penelope release her last issue as Lady Whistledown at the ball, chef’s kiss.

So first, Penelope is giving up writing as Lady Whistledown, yet it appears that someone else, unknown, is taking up the mantle. My gut instinct is Eloise – I loved her role and character this season; it was by far her best performance. She managed to amend things with Hyacinth, even sneaking her to a ball and offering advice to Posy. I certainly want to see more of Eloise and Posy; they make such a good pair. She is also an active reader and writer; she does not appear to want to be active in the marriage mart, but has become an excellent observer.

Her Majesty says goodbye to Lady Danbury, allowing her into retirement and off on her travels. I really hope Agatha makes a reappearance as she and the Queen have become a favourite duo not just from the Queen Charlotte spin-off but especially this season. The emotions and comfort they find in one another are so heartfelt; to have a friendship like that which lasts a lifetime is something I have dreamed of.

Violet, I understand wanting to find yourself, but to let a man like that go! I hope you know what you are doing. She was pulled in so many directions this season. I hope she and Marcus eventually reconcile, as I believe he made her happy. I understand she did not want to be defined by her love for a man again or just by her children. I hope she finds that wild child we saw in Queen Charlotte; her rebuke of her mother’s bigotry was Brains & Beauty.



Overall, there was a lot to digest this season; it certainly held more tension than previous ones. Unfortunately, I found the last episode a little lacklustre and thought the reveal wasn’t as much of a revelation as they tried to portray. I enjoyed Araminta and Rosamund receiving their just repercussions, but felt there should have been greater consequences for them with all the trouble they caused the Bridgertons and the maid war in part one. I am really looking forward to Eloise’s season and hope Francesca finds some solace with her family. Till the next social season, gentle readers!

Editor: Erin Mclone