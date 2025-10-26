AVATAR: FIRE AND ASH – TRAILER REVIEW

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Leeds chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We are now just under two months away from the long-anticipated third instalment in James Cameron’s Avatar saga, Fire and Ash. Compared to the thirteen-year wait between the original Avatar and The Way of Water, the three-year lead-up to Fire and Ash marks a brisker pace for the franchise. From the trailers we have seen so far, I don’t believe we will be disappointed with this film, but it may evoke other strong emotions.

The first trailer featured great imagery, offering us sneak peeks into the theme of the film without revealing much at all. Despite there being very little dialogue, it did not detract from the quality of the trailer, but rather was supported by music similar to the final battle music from the original film. Now the second trailer has given us a lot more information, especially about new characters and clans joining the fight on Pandora.

Initial reactions from the media and public praise the consistency of the visual quality, which is what made the original film really stand out back in 2009. We get to see more of Pandora, how the Na’vi live day to day, and then the action… There is so much packed in the trailers we’ve seen, and I expect at least one more trailer before the film’s debut on the 19th of December.

Stand-out Moments and Story Hints

First of all, learning more about the origins of the Ash people and Varang, the leader of the Mangkwan Clan. From the previous trailer, Varang made quite an entrance: “Your goddess has no dominion here.” Chills. Already with thousands of TikTok edits of people recreating Varang’s look or compiling the small snippets we’ve had of her, Oona Chaplin has definitely hit the mark in her new role. Varang’s people appear to worship the purity of fire, coming from the tribe’s tragic past of their forest being consumed by the heat from the volcano. In the first trailer, we have seen the Ash people’s village, the ashen remains of a home tree. They have abandoned Eywa as they believe the Pandora deity abandoned them first in the time of their greatest need. I see a lot of conflict between Varang and Kiri, as we see Kiri come more into her power in the third installation, but more on that later.

Colonel Quaritch appears to be the one who seeks out the Mangkwan Clan. After his near stroke with death at the end of The Way of Water, saved by his son Spider, Quaritch appears to still be steadfast in hunting down the Sully clan. In aid of this effort, the Cornel appears to make a more personal connection with Varang. This clan aligning itself with the RDA is an interesting move by Cameron, as we have only seen human versus Na’vi fighting so far, now we get to see what a battle between Na’vi clans would be like.

The Ash people are not the only new clan to be joining the big screen. From the exceptional mind of Cameron, we get the new nomadic wind traders, or Tlalim Clan. They can be seen, in the trailer, navigating the skies in their large sky caravans. However, the serene picture doesn’t last long, as the clan and the Sullies are attacked by the RDA and the Mangkwan Clan. It appears that the attacks on the Na’vi by the RDA are continuous and relentless in this third film.

In the Sully clan, the kids seem to take on a more independent role in this film, with Lo’ak stepping up as the leader after Neteyam’s death. As Jake leads the battle strategy, Kiri, Tuk, Lo’ak, and Spider appear to have their own adventure. From the background imagery, they possibly journey back home, as we have seen snippets of the Hallelujah mountains or Thundering rocks.

Big shock, Spider has no need for an oxygen mask! How does this transformation come about? It is hinted that Spider’s mask fails, and he undergoes a similar process at the soul tree Doctor Grace Augustine (Kiri’s mother) and Jake in the original Avatar. What does this mean for the Na’vi if humans have no need for a mask to survive on Pandora? Well, Jake questions the same thing with Norm and Neytiri. Spider appears to take the change in his stride, as from the second film, we can see that this type of life is something he has always wanted.

Neytiri, a mother who lost her eldest son at the end of The Way of Water, appears to be deeply struggling with her grief. How this affects her relationships with her other children and husband, we will have to wait and see. From glimpses, we can see Jake trying to be a comfort, but also drag her out of this well of hate. Hate is a very strong and unfamiliar concept for the Na’vi; it’s also something we haven’t seen before, as they are regarded as deeply spiritual and peaceful people. I think that Neytiri will definitely be questioning herself, her family, her relationships, and her spiritual connection to Eywa.

A disturbing picture is Neytiri in the Mangkwan colours. A huge contrast from the blues and greens we have seen her in traditionally, now in bold dark red and black. I really hope this isn’t her going dark, as I couldn’t ever see that for her character. I possibly see her infiltrating the Mangkwan Clan but never betraying her love for the forest she calls home.

Kiri is one of my favourite characters and is portrayed by one of my favourite actresses, Sigourney Weaver. At 76 years old, it certainly isn’t hard for her to portray a 15-year-old. In The Way of Water, she brought classic teenage sarcasm and silliness, but also the strength of both her mothers. Grace definitely shines through in some scenes. I am really looking forward to the further exploration of her character, her powers and connection to Eywa in contrast to the Varangs’ defiance of the deity. Her line in the trailer, “I call upon the warrior mother”, shows how strongly and fiercely she believes in the goddess to protect her family. I can’t wait to see the clash on the big screen.

Toruk is BACK! I really hope nothing bad happens to him, as we have seen a scene of Jake captured by the RDA. Toruk was a pivotal moment for Jake in the first film, cementing his place in the Omaticaya clan as Toruk Makto. The Last Shadow held a presence in the first film, managing to unite all the clans. Will Toruk hold the same symbolic meaning in this new film? I really hope so.

Cameron has planned two more Avatar films after this one, but we do not know the name or plot for them yet. Both four and five are rumoured to already be in development, however are not expected to be released till 2029 and 2031. I am hoping Cameron has set up this film to be emotionally challenging, with battles with faith, grief and identity at its core, and an expansion of Pandora and its mythology. I am sure the artistry and music will not disappoint. Personally, I would love this film to end on a dark, tragic cliffhanger. Despite my love for these characters and Pandora, I want there to be unpredictable elements. I think a hopeless ending is more powerful for a middle film than another win for the Na’vi. It will set up the fourth film better and keep audiences intrigued during the four-year gap. If Fire and Ash dares to embrace the darkness it teases, it could become the most unforgettable chapter of Cameron’s saga yet.

Editor: Molly Stevens