This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Leeds chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I had never watched Big Brother before, and I didn’t realise just how addictive it could be. It’s the worst and best of mainstream TV. My housemates and I had access to only a limited number of channels because our “smart” TV wasn’t so smart, so we were forced to retreat to ITVX and BBC iPlayer. After countless hours of sofa-rotting, we finally made it to the finale. Sitting on the edge of our seats, we were shocked by the results.

Our least favourite to win, Rochelle, ended up taking the title. Throughout the show, she raised tensions with her comments about disability, weight and many other divisive issues. One comment that particularly shocked me was her response to Charlotte, a young woman who became a quadruple amputee after contracting meningitis as a child. She often relies on prosthetic legs, which broke at the start of the show. I could say much more about the obviously stressful environment that led Charlotte to leave voluntarily.

However, one particularly nasty moment came when Rochelle admitted she had “a bit of a fear” of people with no arms. Blatantly. She also made frequent comments about other housemates’ weight, including telling another contestant considering gastric band surgery, “I see what you eat.” On top of that, she openly described herself as not being a feminist. Taken together, these comments painted Rochelle as a right-leaning character who was, at best, ignorant of other people’s suffering and feelings. Her lack of empathy was reflected in the way she bullied people she perceived as different from herself. In fact, Rochelle made her position clear during the reunion episode, “I’m just not fucking woke! I’m not woke!”

Rochelle stood in direct contrast to Twinks. Although she wasn’t my personal favourite to win (I much preferred Rob, Pauline or Joanna), she was an all-round lovely and funny person. Her best qualities contrasted sharply with Rochelle’s: she is an outspoken ally of the queer community and a feminist. In the end, the vote between Twinks and Rochelle was separated by just 1%! In my opinion, this is reflective of the country’s wider political state. With both the Green Party and Reform Party gaining popularity in recent elections, this political divide seems to be spreading into entertainment and television.

But does that make for good TV? Aside from her political opinions, which initially put me off her, I found Rochelle as dull as dishwater. She offered very little to the show’s overall storyline, apart from having hissy fits over small things: not being able to do her hair, losing a shoe, missing her dog, and so on. As the British public, should we really vote for people based on their political opinions rather than whether they’re genuinely entertaining?

Overall, I doubt I’ll be watching next year. The show ended on an anticlimax, with someone I found genuinely boring winning. Seemingly only winning because she represented a particular fraction of this country’s political opinions.

Editor: Basia Podlewska