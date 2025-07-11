A REVIEW OF CHRISTOPHER NOLAN’S CAST FOR ‘THE ODYSSEY’: MODERN MYTHOLOGY

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Leeds chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a Classics student who has studied Homer’s Odyssey since the start of my A-Levels (almost 4 years ago!), I have been intrigued by Christopher Nolan’s decision to finally tackle a movie adaptation of the Ancient Greek epic.

(If you don’t want to read a plot summary of The Odyssey, skip below for the discussion about the casting choices!)

The Odyssey spans Odysseus’ 10-year journey home after the Trojan War. The first 4 books of the epic follow Odysseus’ son, Telemachus, on Ithaca as he essentially ‘finds himself’ in the shadow of his father. As King of Ithaca, Odysseus has been absent for almost Telemachus’ entire life, having spent 10 years at Troy, and a further 10 attempting to return home. Ithaca has been overrun by 108 suitors attempting to pursue Penelope, Odysseus’ wife. Homer introduces the struggles of Ithaca and Odysseus’ family in his absence.

Books 5-12 introduce us to Odysseus and details his journey. He leaves the island of Calypso, finds the Phaeacians and narrates his struggles to them. This is a tale filled with creatures and curses: Cyclops, sea monsters (Scylla & Charybdis), Circe, Poseidon’s vengeance (the reason Odysseus’ journey eventually took so long), the Lotus-Eaters, and more.

Odysseus ventures to the underworld, struggles to maintain control over his crew, and fends off danger. These 12 books are intricate and filled with complex relationships. Books 13-24 depict Odysseus’ arrival back on Ithaca and his disguising himself before revealing his true identity. He deals with the suitors that have been causing mayhem and eating Penelope out of house and home. Eventually, there is a ‘happy’ ending with Odysseus reclaiming his reputation title as King and reuniting with his family.

That general recap of the plot is necessary for me to emphasise the sheer difficulties that Nolan faces in attempting to turn this ancient epic into a singular movie. There is so much that happens and a crazy number of mythological figures and creatures to account for. I didn’t even begin to mention the Gods, as Athena in particular is a driving force in helping Odysseus. No matter how successful Nolan is, there will likely be thousands of criticisms and complaints over the smallest details or inaccuracies, as is generally typical of adapted projects.

However, the main complaints that I have been seeing recently have more to do with the casting. As Christopher Nolan has had such incredible films, the most notable ones being Interstellar and Oppenheimer, it is no surprise that he has access to an A-list cast. With names like Zendaya and Anne Hathaway thrown around, it does raise the question: Do the faces attached to such HUGE names belong in Ancient Greece?

As far as I know, Matt Damon is the only actor whose role has been confirmed, and that is Odysseus. A list was leaked recently that revealed some of the other casting choices, however this hasn’t been confirmed. I’m including these below, with my opinions on them.

1. Matt Damon as Odysseus

I’m not the biggest fan of Matt Damon in general, with no valid reason at all, just that he winds me up a bit. Maybe this has influenced my opinions on him as Odysseus because I really can’t see it. I’m sure that costume will do an amazing job, but to me, he doesn’t seem like he can pull off the ‘scruffy’ look well enough. I’ve always pictured Odysseus as a little deranged looking (after 10 years at war, and a further 10 battling creatures and dealing with his crew – with a slight break on Calypso’s Island), and Matt Damon feels a little too clean-cut, even when he has a beard. For reference, I would’ve picked someone like Pedro Pascal, Andrew Lincoln, or Oscar Isaac.

2. Tom Holland as Telemachus

I am actually a big fan of this decision (if it’s true, of course). I think Tom Holland has the ability to pull off the mildly pathetic, weepy prince that is Telemachus at the start of The Odyssey, as well as the vengeful and cruel decisions made in the end, when defeating the Suitors and punishing the maids. The main issue I can see people having, is the fact that he is so famous. But acting and look-wise, I actually think that Holland is well-suited. His role as Peter Parker in Marvel’s Spiderman is one that I feel may have prepared him nicely for this.

3. Zendaya as Athena

I love Zendaya and she absolutely has the beauty appropriate to be a Greek Goddess. Her performances in Euphoria and Dune Part 2, give me plenty of confidence that she will fit perfectly in a Nolan film. Her filmography is gradually increasing, and I think she’s lined up to appear in around 5 films to be released in the next couple of years (which is crazy!) Zendaya, again with the right costume, will be amazing. However, I can’t tell how I feel about her as Athena. Part of me wonders if she may have been better cast as Calypso, Circe, or Nausicaa, as I’ve always pictured Athena to be a little bit older. Despite this, I’m so excited to see her in such big films again.

4. Charlize Theron as Circe

I’m not sure if I should admit this, but I had to double check on IMDb and the only projects I have ever watched with Charlize Theron in were the 2 Snow White and the Huntsman films. I don’t have much of an opinion on her, however based on looks and her role as the wicked queen character in those films, I think she could do quite a good job as Circe. Circe is an enchantress that transforms half of Odysseus’ crew into pigs and then instructs him to go to the Underworld to find answers (answers that she actually had the entire time).

5. Anne Hathaway as Penelope

I’m a little unconvinced on this one. Anne Hathaway is an amazing actress; Oceans 8, Interstellar, and Les Misérables are some really strong works (though my favourite is probably Ella Enchanted). Acting wise, she’s cleared and that’s obviously what matters the most, so I’m glad she’s involved. However, when I think of The Odyssey, I don’t know if her face fits for me. The same goes for Tom Holland and Matt Damon, because they’re all so pale. This does sound silly, and it could be played off as them being royalty, but they lived on an island in Ancient Greece – I just don’t picture their characters nearly as pale as they are. I never really had a clear image of Penelope when reading the epic, but I’m not sure it would’ve been Anne Hathaway.

6. Lupita Nyong’o as Clytemnestra

I think Lupita is going to be a brilliant addition to the cast. Her work in 12 Years a Slave, Star Wars, and Black Panther, shows a fantastic range and depth in her acting. Clytemnestra is quite a small role in the grand scheme of things, but I think Nyong’o has the ability to make her a stand-out character. I could also see her as Athena, more so than Zendaya, so part of me hopes this casting list isn’t entirely accurate.

7. Benny Safdie as Agamemnon

I was entirely unfamiliar with Benny Safdie when I saw this list and, after looking him up, I cannot picture him as Agamemnon. I think I’d picture similar actors to the ones I mentioned for Odysseus, or at least, a slightly larger or bulkier man. Agamemnon was the King of Mycenae and Menelaus’ (Husband of Helen of Troy) brother. He led the victory against the Trojans and was a renowned warrior. Safdie doesn’t really have any acting credits to his name (which is definitely not an issue) so I am not sure what to expect from him acting-wise, but in terms of looks I’m not sold.

On the whole, I definitely think that this cast has potential, with Tom Holland as Telemachus as a stand-out for me. However, I do wonder if this is the sort of film that would have been better casting one or two A-listers and then finding unknown actors. I think the term ‘iPhone face’ is quite appropriate for some of this cast in the sense that they are so well-known and associated with pre-existing characters, that fitting them in the environment of mythological Ancient Greece may be difficult.