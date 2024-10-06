The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Lasell chapter.

Fall is finally here and we need to figure out how to be stylish this season, and what better thing to wear other than tracksuits! Tracksuits have been a fashionable thing since the 2000s and have always stayed fashionable, and they will most likely stay fashionable until the end of time. Today, I’ll tell you reasons why tracksuits are the best thing to wear!

Reason #1: Looking cute while working out

Ever want to workout but don’t want to look plain doing it? Tracksuit. But not just any tracksuit; a colorful tracksuit so you can stand out even more and not only workout perfectly but also in style.

Reason #2: Can be worn for almost any occasion

You can pretty much wear a tracksuit on nearly any occasion you can think of. Going to class, working out (mentioned previously), shopping, traveling, dates, etc. Again, wearing a colorful tracksuit would do wonders during these activities.

Reason #3: Super comfortable to wear all the time

Lots of tracksuits can be made with great materials that can give you nothing but comfort 24/7, no matter where you are and what you’re doing. Plus, you can find many tracksuits from many brands like Juicy Couture, Forever 21, Aeropostale, Fine Girl, Sugar & Vapor, etc. Many stores have many options of tracksuits to give you the best comfort.

Reason #4: Brings back previous styles

If you didn’t know, tracksuits were very big in the 2000s, especially when celebrities such as Britney Spears, Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton wore them. The biggest brand out there for tracksuits is Juicy Couture, one of THE biggest brands from the 2000s. If you want to be a 2000s baddie whether it’s y2k, mcbling or trashy, tracksuits would be one of the best things to wear to bring those years back.

Plus, since fall’s here, you can enjoy all the cool weather, pumpkin spiced anything, leaves changing colors and falling in style with a tracksuit, so you’ll not only be warm but stylish this season. Hope this helps with future outfits and that you like a beautiful masterpiece in style for now.