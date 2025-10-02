Why I Love the Fall Aesthetic

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Lasell chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I think if I were to have a favorite season, it would definitely be the fall, no argument in that. I feel like fall is just the perfect vibe where the weather is just right, not too hot, not too cold, and you get to dress up all cute while sipping on an iced pumpkin cream chai. That’s another thing, quite literally everything is pumpkin-flavored, which is a score for me because I don’t dislike pumpkins at all.

I think it’s safe to say that during the fall, it is the best day. Getting to enjoy the cozy, orange, warm season while also contemplating what you’re going to dress up as for Halloween, whether you’re staying in or not, it just feels right. As someone who goes out and dresses up, this is perfect for me because all the vibes are just right. For Halloween this year, I plan on going out trick-or-treating with my friends, which is exciting for me because I don’t just get to dress up and get free candy, I also get to have a good night with my friends.

Moving on to the rest of what fall has to offer, going to a local farm, going apple picking, painting and carving out pumpkins, making pumpkin or apple pie, going to fairs, Six Flags Frightfest, and going to haunted houses are some of my favorite activities of the season. It’s a mix of both warm, cozy vibes and spooky, eerie vibes.

I also really enjoy a good spooky or fall movie to watch. Just lying down and putting on something like Sleepy Hollow, Halloweentown, or Coraline is a must-have for me during this season. It just really sets the mood or vibe of the whole season.

Something I also really love about fall and the different aesthetics it has is the candles. Raining outside? I love it because I can watch a movie, have a pumpkin spice candle going, and enjoy the peace. Fall, in general, is just my overall favorite season of the year, and I am always, somehow, looking forward to it one way or another.