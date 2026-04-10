Where to Use Your College Student Discounts

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As a second-semester senior graduating in the spring, I wish I could go back in time and use the fact that I am a student more to my advantage. I didn’t really realize until last year how many places give discounts for being a student. I have compiled a list of places that offer discounts or free admission; some are in Boston, and some are broader. I’ve honestly learned that it is worth it to just ask places if they have discounts for students, because they may not always be displayed.​

Television/Tech

Amazon Prime: With your student email, you can get six months free from Amazon Prime, and then 50% off after that! Think of all the fast deliveries to your school.

Best Buy/Apple: With proof that you are a student, you can get discounts on computers or other technology. I got my new MacBook with this discount!

Spotify/Hulu: Students can get a bundle rate for these two services, costing only about $5 a month! With this, you can listen to all your favorite songs and catch up on the newest shows.

Peacock: You can get Peacock’s premium streaming for only $2 a month when it is normally $8.

Boston Spots

Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum: Students who show their ID can enter this gorgeous historical site for free! This is a great and affordable way to explore the beautiful rooms and gardens of this Boston spot.

Museum of Fine Arts: Your ID can grant you free admission into this extraordinary museum, along with $5 films.

Institute of Contemporary Art: You can walk through the gallery rooms of this building and take in the art that’s inside for free with your student ID!

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Food

Pizza: Domino’s, Papa John’s, and Pizza Hut offer discounts, and possibly your local pizza spots! Be sure to ask when you order.

Fast Food: Select Chick-fil-A’s, Chipotle’s, McDonald’s, Subway’s, and Dunkin’s offer a 10% off discount to students. This varies by location, and you may need to ask or show a student ID.

Uber Eats/DoorDash: Both of these apps provide some sort of discount to students. Uber Eats waives delivery fees and gives 10% off select food orders. DoorDash allows students to get the Student DashPass Plan for only $5 a month.

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Retail

If you download UNiDAYs, you can get lots of online discounts on different clothing brands! Here is the list of places you can save money through this app.

Aeropostle: Offers an extra 15% off sitewide.

Aerie: Offers 20% off total purchase if registered on the app.

Kate Spade: Offers anywhere between 15%-85% off.

There are also plenty of other places that offer discounts. I suggest doing your research and asking places at checkout if they offer a student discount!

Since you are spending so much of your money, hard work, and time on school, it is important to treat yourself! What better way to do this than for free and using your student ID to your advantage?