I think it must’ve been last year when I heard about a free browser game called Bap Bap, so I tried it out with my boyfriend, and it was so fun! If you don’t know about it, imagine a combination of battle royale and MOBA, with some really cool character design. There were PVE creatures around the map that you could fight for gold and gear so that you could be better prepared when you ran into another group of players. I think it was pretty similar to games like Supervive, at least from my memory.

But here’s the problem: it got completely changed.

The developers decided to launch the game as a full downloadable version rather than just an online browser game. I think the browser version was more like a beta, and now the Steam download is the fully released version. While that’s not an issue in itself, in this process, the game was completely changed. This, in my opinion, defeats the whole point of building up the player base and audience of the game. The changes are so drastic that I don’t see how this could ever return to the way it was before or if the developers even intend to. There is no MOBA aspect anymore. There is no online matchmaking. It is set in rounds of all teams fighting each other instantaneously, instead of a battle royale game mode where you can pick off teams as you meet them.

The bigger problem, I think, is the result of these drastic changes on the gameplay. Because the game and its characters were originally designed for such a different game format, there are insane balancing issues. Some characters are just broken and constantly picked on, while others feel useless in any situation. Same with augments and stats; some are instant must-picks, while a bunch more are just useless.A developer disclosed on their Reddit that the battle royale is likely to never come back because the only way they can make it work is through a much larger player base. I can understand this, but the way the game is now just doesn’t feel good. The battle royale aspect made the game so fun. While there are plenty of other battle royales out there, this one combined them in a way that was so interesting. It’s really a sad story of a small development team struggling to maintain such a brilliant game idea.