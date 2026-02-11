This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Lasell chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

My weekend was pretty eventful. I was getting my hair done, and I also got my first nose piercing! I have been wanting a nose piercing for quite some time now, and my mom and I decided that Saturday was a good day for me to get it done. It wasn’t on my schedule for this weekend, but hey, I’ll take that any day.

I also got my hair done on Friday, which was a little bit disappointing because I wanted something different than what they actually did, but either way, they did such a good job on my hair. What I wanted was a different approach to skunk hair. Instead of black and white, I wanted brown, blonde, and pink. I have dirty blonde hair naturally, so if they were going to do that approach, they would only need to do two parts of it, since I already kind of had the color. Anyway, instead of pink, I just got the blonde highlights, and it still looks amazing either way!

Besides getting my hair done, I also went to my brother’s club hockey game. It’s always super fun to watch a good game of hockey. My family has been hockey people since forever; it runs in our family to love the sport of hockey. It was also senior night, so my mom and I put together posters and brought baked goods for the seniors!

I had a really fun weekend; it was really productive. I can’t wait for the next weekend ahead!