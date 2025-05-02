The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.
The one thing I love is completing all my tasks for the day and coming back to my room to sit down and play some video games to relax and pass time before I sleep. Some video games I play are a mix between genres, whether it’d be fps games or cozy games!
I could practically talk about video games for hours since it’s one of my biggest hobbies. Some of the video games I play are Overwatch 2, Minecraft, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Roblox, GTA 5, and even some Call of Duty games. My taste ranges from cozy games and fps games! I’ve been playing games since I was a little girl; it has just always been a hobby of mine since my family got my brother and I an Xbox 360 way back then.
The two main games I play though are definitely Minecraft and Overwatch 2. Overwatch 2 is a team-based fps game where the characters are heroes who have their own unique ability and ultimate. It’s not too much of a popular game anymore but I still enjoy playing it when I can.
Minecraft is one of those games I will always lean back on if I don’t have anything else to play. Minecraft is super laid back and chill; I always build cute houses and I love exploring around the world.
These are two games that I usually play in my free time and it also takes up most of my time when I play. I also play Roblox from time to time, and I personally love playing Dress to Impress. Ever since finding out about the game, I have been playing non-stop. Dress to Impress is like a mixture of fun, but it’s also really competitive, since there’s a voting process after you finish your design.
Video games are super enjoyable for me in my free time and I don’t think I’ll ever stop playing them!