Sanrio has been one of the most famous brands to ever exist and is still growing to this day. You know Sanrio, right? The Japanese company was founded in 1960 and created the popular characters such as Hello Kitty, Kuromi, My Melody, Cinnamoroll, Little Twin Stars, etc.

Of course, there’s WAY more characters Sanrio has created than the popular ones that everyone knows, but are underrated due to lack of popularity, little to no fans, and not much content being created for those characters. As a Sanrio fan myself, I like to tell people the many things I know about Sanrio and their characters, and that’s exactly what I’m going to do here today. I will be gifting you with the knowledge of underrated characters that need some love and fans and a fun fact about each character.

Lloromannic:

Created in 2007, these two characters are actually named Berry and Cherry but are called Lloromannic when they are a duo. Berry is a male black demon with the horns of a ram while Cherry is a female pink demon with the fangs and wings of a bat. They live in what is called the Cinnamoroll Universe, but are the minions of Kuromi. Is that really a surprise by the way they look?

Fun Fact: Berry’s birthday is June 6th, which makes him a Gemini. Cherry has a crush on Espresso, who is friends with Cinnamoroll.

Charmmy Kitty:

Surprisingly, Charmmy Kitty is actually Hello Kitty’s pet cat. Which is weird since it’s…Hello Kitty. She’s sassy but will do whatever Hello Kitty tells her to do and she got her name because of the charm she wears around her neck. She even looks exactly like Hello Kitty if she was a normal cat. Her character was discontinued for Sanrio to create more mascots.

Fun Fact: Charmmy Kitty is a White Persian cat.

Littleforestfellow:

This character is a male rabbit who goes by either “Mellow” or “Mero” and is always seen wearing a red hood over his ears. He has both a hobby of collecting buttons and a catchphrase called “Nanodesu” which could mean “interesting” in English. His character was delisted earlier this year on March 31.

Fun Fact: My Melody is Littleforestfellow’s cousin and she even gifted the red hood to him.

Magical Twin Comets:

These twins are actually witches, but don’t worry, they’re good witches who make wishes come true. The twins are named Lili and Lulu and wear the same things except that Lulu wears pigtails and a red pendant while Lili wears a pigtail on one side and has a purple pendant. They are also childhood friends with the Little Twin Stars.

Fun Fact: They share a pet mouse named Mimi.

Cogimyun:

One of my favorite characters I recently discovered, Cogimyun is a wheat flour fairy or a Cogimuna in Japanese, which is very similar to her name. Due to her being made of literal wheat flour, she can easily fall apart and is sensitive both physically and emotionally. She is overall a very cute character to be a fan of, especially since her dream is to become an onigiri rice ball. Why? Because her grandpa’s favorite food is onigiri! How cute is that?

Fun Fact: Cogimyun created her little brother, Cogimyon, by her tears falling into a ball of wheat clay.

For now, I’ll keep the list short about this, but I hope this helped you be able to take a deeper dive on these characters and hopefully become a fan of one of them, or some of them, maybe even all of them!

Maybe in your spare time, try and discover some more underrated characters, and who knows, you might become a fan of someone.