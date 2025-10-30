This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Lasell chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

Halloween falls on a Friday this year, and I think that is quite exciting, so I’d better see some good costumes! But sometimes you just don’t know what to be, right? Here are some underrated Halloween costume ideas that I think should be worn out this year!

Okay, I know this is quite out there, but I never really see medieval-themed costume ideas. For example, I was a Victorian Vampire last Halloween, and I know the eras are different, but there is just something about the vintage/medieval feel that I love. You could be a knight, a princess, a medieval dragon, or other things that fall into that category.

These costumes just make me fall in love with the 2000s aesthetic even more. The fuzzy boots, the hats with the ears, and the corsets are what make me love this look!

Underrated Characters from media

I feel like I would love to see more characters from shows that aren’t really too popular or aren’t popular to dress up for Halloween. Fantastic Mr Fox characters would be so creative for Halloween, it’s simple yet fun in a way. Rodrick Heffley from Diary of a Wimpy Kid would be so cool to see too! Video game characters are always super cool; it’d be nice to see less popular video game characters as well. DC characters are super amazing as well. I personally would love to see Nightwing, White Rabbit, Zatanna, Huntress, and many more.

These are just a few ideas that I would personally love to see this Halloween or any Halloween for that matter. These are also just some category ideas that can be researched for other costumes that might suit your interests better!