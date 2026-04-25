Trader Joes Items I Live Off Of

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This past year of college, I have been living off of Trader Joe’s frozen meals, especially the ones I can microwave. Without having my own kitchen at school, Trader Joe’s is my go-to for easy meals and snacks. Here’s a list of some of my favorite foods from there!
Vegetable Fried Rice
This is one of my favorite additions to any at-home meal. I was devastated when it was recalled for a bit, but it’s back in the store and back in my freezer!
Chicken Soup Dumplings
These are easy things to pop in the microwave for a quick meal. There are other kinds, including vegetable and pork-filled.
Joe’s Diner Mac & Cheese
I think this is my favorite store-bought mac and cheese ever, and my most recent obsession. I buy a couple of boxes each time I go shopping!
Breaded Chicken Tenders
You can microwave these, or if you want a crunchier and better-tasting tender, you could pop them in the air fryer!
Microwavable Rice
Trader Joe’s has multiple different styles of microwavable rice, but my go-tos are jasmine or Spanish rice, which pair well with a lot of other foods I purchase.
Orange Chicken Bowl
Trader Joe’s is known for its orange chicken, but when I was shopping a couple of weeks ago, I found a bowl that included orange chicken, rice, and vegetables! This is a great, easy meal that includes multiple food groups!
Breakfast Bowl
This is a new item in stock that I am very excited to try! It contains scrambled eggs, potatoes, cheese, sausage, and bacon.
Chips and Dip
I get a classic tortilla chip and spice it up with some fun dips that Trader Joe’s sells! My favorites recently are the chicken bacon ranch dip and the spinach dip.