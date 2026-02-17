Top Valentine’s Activities In Boston

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Lasell chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Although some view Valentine’s Day as a Hallmark scam, I think that if you spend it doing the right things, then it can be viewed in a more positive way. Boston had many different Valentine’s activities this past weekend that will help spark some creativity when it comes to dates or time with your besties! ​

Creative Events:

Are you a person who enjoys using your hands and making something that captures memories? The following types of activities might be a good match for you!

V-Day Candle Making – Castle Island Brewing Company hosted a hands-on candle-making experience on February 12th! Making candles is an amazing way to build something unique and meaningful, either for yourself or as a gift to a loved one. Taking a class is a great way to find out if you love doing something, and to make it a new hobby! Candles are also fairly easy to make at home once you have all the supplies, so this can be a fun girls’ night idea to offer to your friends next time you’re looking for a creative way to spend your time!

Paint and Pint Night – If you are an artsy person, The Mighty Squirrel Brewing Company holds a paint night while you sip on some of their craft brews! Guests are guided by an instructor, so even if you do not have much experience with painting, there is no need to worry! There are many places that host similar activities throughout the year. Something like this is a great way to bond with your partner, share some laughs, and create something special.

Activities For The Readers:

If you yourself are a reader, or you’re dating one, these are the perfect events for you! There are various events like this around Boston all year, so if you missed these ones, you’ll be sure to find more in the future!

Valentine’s Book Swap – The Harvard Bookstore hosted a Valentine’s Book Swap event on the 14th. Book swaps are a great activity for readers to discuss their favorite genres or authors with other book lovers. It is a fun thing to do with friends or significant others, and you can leave with a new book to add to your TBR!

Rom & Com: Valentine’s Edition – Also on the 14th, Idle Hands Craft Ales hosted a bookstore popup and comedy show. The bookstore displayed a diverse group of books, and the comedy show was led by women and non-binary comedians sharing various romance horror stories.

Themed Bars

If you are over twenty-one and are looking to go out somewhere fun for Valentine’s Day or other future holidays with your friends, going out in Boston is the way to go. Here are a couple of places that had amazing celebrations this past week!

Nashville Nights (Valentine’s Edition) – On February 14th, Loretta’s Last Call in Fenway had a Valentine’s celebration, country style. The bar was filled with live country music, over 500 attendees, and high energy! If you are a fan of country music, this is the place for you.

Valentine’s Day Banger – This one is actually for people over eighteen, but you must be over twenty-one to drink. Lit Nation provided a party on Valentine’s Day at Rosebud Underground. This party is perfect, no matter what your dating status is. They said to wear blue or black if you are single, and red or white if you are taken. This is a celebration for people who thrive off high energy and noise.

If you didn’t attend any of these offerings this weekend in the city, I hope that you were able to gain ideas for what you want to try in the future. Some of these are activities you can even host in the comfort of your own home!