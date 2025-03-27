Three Places I Want to Visit in the Near Future

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I have so many places that I want to visit in the future, whether that’d be going out of the country or staying in the country.

I’ve already been to a few states such as California, New York, Florida, Maine, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Washington, D.C. But, I do have a few other places in mind that I would love to go to.

The first place I would love to visit would be London, UK. I feel like London is right up my alley for a number of reasons; reasons being: the fashion there, the architecture, the history, and the weather that they get there is pretty similar to where I live. I would love to experience a soccer game there as I am a huge soccer fan and have played the sport myself. I wouldn’t mind meeting a few people either, getting to know other people from other countries just grows your social circle and can help with making new deep meaningful connections with others. The food in London also seems pretty appetizing, I’m a huge foodie and would be down to try all sorts of things.

The second place I would love to visit would definitely be Ireland. I just love the whole vibe and aesthetic of Ireland, especially more in the countryside. I love anything to do with nature and I just feel like the countryside of Ireland is where all that nature is. I’m also Irish myself and I actually have family there that I have no idea about. I absolutely love all the old castles there. I’m a sucker for history and old architecture. I think it’s quite interesting and beautiful if you ask me.

The last place I would like to see would be Italy, I mean come on, the vibrant colors, the food, the beautiful waters? It would be just so nice to book a hotel right near the water and enjoy the cool breeze while admiring the beauty of nature around me. Italy just feels like “the” vacation to go on.

These places are definitely romanticized a lot on social media and may look like the worst place on Earth by people who live in these countries, but to step foot in an unknown country that you have no idea about seems exciting to me since I can learn a thing or two about the people, the environment, and the country itself.