Salem, Massachusetts is a classic visit during the month of October. There’s lots to do and see and it can be easy to get overwhelmed, so here is a list of places to visit and activities to do while you’re there.

Witch City Walking Tours

If you’re looking for an active and educational way to see the sites, the Witch City Walking Tours are a great way to do so. With excellent ratings and passionate tour guides, the History & Hauntings of Salem tour is highly recommended across the board. If you’re looking for something spookier or are interested in exploring other aspects of Salem, Witch City Walking Tours offers a variety of themed tours, ranging from a pop culture tour to a creepy night tour.

Witch House

For another educational option, you can visit the Witch House, the former home of Judge Jonathan Corwin, whose family was involved in the Salem Witch Trials. A visit to the Witch House isn’t just about the witches, despite what the name might imply. You’ll learn about what seventeenth-century life looked like for the inhabitants of this house, and learn through a tour the greater historical context of the trials.

Salem Witch Museum

Of course, a classic option if you enjoy immersing yourself in history is a museum. The Salem Witch Museum hosts a wealth of historical knowledge on the website alone. The actual exhibits are not just limited to the Salem trials but extend to European witchcraft trials as well. For anyone intrigued by the history of witchcraft and accusations, this is the place to go.

Peabody Essex Museum – Conjuring the Spirit World: Art, Magic, and Mediums

This exhibition is centered on the history of Spiritualism in the 19th and 20th centuries, with topics of focus ranging from necromancy to magicians. A bonus is that it will be on view until February 2nd, so you can wait for the crowds to disperse to see this one if you prefer.

New England Pirate Museum

I know Salem is known for its witches, but where’s the intrigue for pirate history? A pirate museum is definitely on my to-do list. Taking a look at another (non-witch) aspect of the 17th century, The New England Pirate Museum delves into the history of pirates in the region and lets you explore a recreated village, ship, and cave.

Salem Witch Trials Memorial

Twenty people were subject to death in the Salem Witch Trials (and five others died while imprisoned). This memorial honors those who were executed by recognizing the injustice of their deaths and offering a place for visitors to reflect not just on the horrors of the trials, but “society’s indifference to oppression”, and what the trials teach us about today. The memorial is a poignant reminder of the effect of a “faulty justice system”, one that is important to remember as similar horrific injustices continue to happen today. The organization Voices Against Injustice, involved in the creation of the memorial, is dedicated to emphasizing the importance of the lessons we can learn from the Salem Witch Trials.