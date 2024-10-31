The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s safe to say that my dorming situation is fairly unique. For my dorm, I have a double as a single that has its own bathroom that connects to a room next door. This room next door is actually my best friend’s room. We have a select few items or areas in our room that make our rooms so fun.

Giant Monthly Calendar – We keep this over by the front door in her room. It is how we keep track of everything that is going on this month. So for the month of October, we have it set up with some fall drawings to keep the spooky season vibe. However, it keeps us up to date with all of our school events, when we are going out, and if we have anything special happening.

Written out class schedules – This is something we keep even though we do share most of our classes. We keep this right under the calendar so we can see what events we can go to. This also helps us know when we are or are not going to be in the space if we need a nap or just to have some alone time.

Quote wall- This is actually on one of the bathroom doors. Probably one of my favorite items in our dorm because it is composed of some of the funniest things that people have said. Whether that be our friends or prior professors who have told us stories that we could not forget about. It also has anything that we say very frequently, to keep us laughing.

Funny Signs/Tapestry/Decor – This is what makes my room show my personality. It is a great conversation starter when people enter my room. They usually get a few laughs when people notice them too. More often than not they are crude humor jokes, but they also do not take away from the rest of my room as well.

These are things that just make sense in my dorm. They truly make me smile or laugh when it comes to many situations. This is why I enjoy being in my space.