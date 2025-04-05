The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Lasell chapter.

Stardew Valley is probably my most played game at the moment. It is cozy, entertaining, and keeps me entertained throughout the day. The newest update was 1.6, which added a whole list of new content and features that were added to the game.

The first thing that I love the most about the new update is the three-day long event that is called the Desert Festival. It occurs during the spring and adds a whole new aspect to the game. Similar to the night festival on the beach, but instead, it gives you challenges you can participate in and new food to try that will give you power-ups. This is at Calico Desert and is able to be reached once the bus is repaired.

Another thing that I really enjoy is the new farm type. The Meadowlands Farm, which some people do not like due to the lack of parsnip seeds at the start, instead there is hay, but you start off with two new chickens. Those two chickens have names that go together – on my farm, it came with two chickens that were named Salt and Pepper, and those eggs are helpful income-wise in the beginning.

Also worth mentioning is the bookseller and the green rain. Both of these things are such cute features. Specifically, when it comes to the green rain, I loved the additional new dialogue that occurs, and that the Saloon stays open all day for people to shelter in. It also added some really cool looking trees throughout the map that are honestly really fun to keep in the world.

Items that were added that I love are the big chest, the mushroom log (helpful with the fruitbat cave), the tent kit, deluxe bait, worm bins, and the skill books that were added to the game. I also enjoy the moss on the trees, the green rain, and the new sonar bobber. These items have added new features and improvements that added layers to the game that have made it more entertaining to play.