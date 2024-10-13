These Are the Best Apple Orchards in Massachusetts

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This beautiful time of year is full of bright colored foliage, crisp autumn air, and the smell of apples and pumpkins. Why not spend a day taking all of these things in at once, on a fun adventure apple picking? Massachusetts has a lot of exciting and fun-filled apple orchards and farms, for people of all ages. This can be an outing to do with your friends, family, or even with a significant other. Here is a list of some of the orchards I have enjoyed over the years.

C&N Smith Farm, Bridgewater, MA

This is my top favorite farm to go to in autumn. It has been a tradition for my mom and I to visit each year if we can. Not only does C&N Smith Farm have apple picking, but it also has pick-your-own pumpkins, a Garden Center, and best of all; a general store. The store contains fresh baked goods, including homemade apple cider donuts and pies. At Halloween time, the greenhouse area, and outside garden, are decorated with life-sized Halloween decor. Walking around the room, be ready for scary mummies, goblins, and spiders to move or jump. If you love fairy houses or garden decorations, they have a mini train set moving through the greenhouse where you can also purchase the small fairy house items you want.

Honey Pot Hill Orchard, Stow, MA

This is another orchard that is great for any age. Honey Pot Hill is home to an apple orchard with tons of varieties of apples, hayrides, mazes, animals, and a farm store. With five lots for parking, it is fairly easy to get in smoothly. If you are coming with kids, or just for yourself, there are lots of things to do to keep you busy. There are hayrides that run constantly around the orchard, farm animals such as pigs and goats to pet and feed, and mazes to complete. If you are over twenty one, there is also a hard cider tent that is open on the weekends. In the farm store, you can buy baked goods, jellies, and apple cider! Make a day of all the activities this orchard has to offer.

Smolak Farms, Andover, MASmolak Farms is a beautiful place, with lots of activities to offer. From apple and pumpkin picking to birthday parties, you can have it all at this farm. You can have a full meal with your family at the farm stand, with different bakery items to try after. There is also a lovely gift store where you can find candles, syrup, honey, children’s toys, and lots of other wonderful things. If you have something big to celebrate this season, Smolak Farms lets you book space for such celebrations, such as bridal showers, birthday parties, and gender reveals. Embrace the fall spirit by visiting this farm to make some good memories.