These are My “No-Skip” Albums

There is nothing like listening to an incredible album from your favorite artist or discovering a hidden gem within your music rotation. What’s even better? Finding an album where every song is absolutely perfect! Over the years, I have kept a running list of the albums I consider to be “no-skips,” or albums where I love every song, and wouldn’t skip them if they came up in my rotation. Here are three of those albums!

Hold the Girl – Rina Sawayama

I can’t believe this album is only three years old because it is already iconic to me. In my opinion, Rina is one of the best modern pop artists currently making music. She has a unique and powerful voice, and her lyrics carry so much emotion and weight while still maintaining that high-tempo pop vibe. I believe I am way overdue for a re-listen!

Standout songs: “This Hell,” “Holy (Til You Let Me Go),” and “Hurricanes”

Wasteland, Baby! – Hozier

Honestly, all of Hozier’s albums could have gone on this list, but I chose to include Wasteland, Baby! because it has my favorite sound out of all his albums. Instrumentally, Hozier seamlessly blends folk, blues, and soul genres while also honoring the music legends that pioneered these genres. The depth of his lyrics also know no end, and much of his writing draws on literary and religious allusions, or contribute to a broader social commentary. I could truly sing Hozier’s praises all day long.

Standout songs: “Nina Cried Power (feat. Mavis Staples),” “Nobody,” and “Sunlight”

Forever is a Feeling – Lucy Dacus

I could be a little biased about this album because I did see Lucy Dacus live at MGM Fenway back in April, and I think about that concert a minimum of once a week. To quote her band, boygenius, I quite literally “cried at your show with the teenagers.” After its release, this album was on repeat for me, not just because I wanted to learn the words before the show, but because it is such a well-done album. I recommend listening to the songs in order because they all fade so beautifully into each other, and take the listener on this amazing exploration of love and all its nuances. At least one song from this album will end up on whatever playlist I’m making, I love it that much.

Standout songs: “Big Deal,” “For Keeps,” and “Most Wanted Man”