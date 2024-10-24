The Spooky Sapphic Romance to Read This Halloween

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There’s something so satisfying about doing seasonally appropriate activities. For me, that includes reading books whose vibes match whatever season I’m currently in. During autumn, I lean more towards dark academia reads (a la The Atlas Six by Olivie Blake) or a cozy, heartwarming story (think Legends and Lattes by Travis Baldree). I feel like both of those literary subgenres are perfect for fall. But I’m always a sucker for a wholesome romance, especially one that’s sapphic. So, imagine my delight when I found the perfect autumnal sapphic romance while scrolling through my Kindle one day! The book is called Pumpkin Spice and Poltergeist, written by Ali K Mulford and K Elle Morrison. I flew through it in a matter of days, and ultimately rated it a 4.5 out of 5 on The Storygraph.

The premise and setting are what sold me. Pumpkin Spice and Poltergeist takes place in the fictional town of Maple Hollow, which I can only describe as Stars Hollow meets Halloweentown. It’s a town where Halloween reigns supreme year-round and has the perfect combination of cozy and spooky. Then, we have our two main characters. Jordyn is a witch living in Maple Hollow and runs the town apothecary with her best friend, Iris. She’s struggling to move on a year after the death of her girlfriend, Lou, and accidentally summons her spirit one night. Lou takes on a wing-woman role and refuses to leave until Jordyn begins dating again. Our other main character is Harlow, who recently moved to Maple Hollow and is living and working with her sister, Willow. Obviously, the two hit it off right away and fall in love, all while investigating the suspicious circumstances behind Lou’s death. This entire premise had me hooked right away, and I was not disappointed by the rest of the book.

What I love most about this book (besides the impeccable fall aesthetic) is how grief and moving on after loss is portrayed throughout. Jordyn is still very much grieving the loss of her girlfriend, and this leads to a lot of heartfelt conversations and moments. I thought it was very well done, and seeing Jordyn fall for Harlow was so sweet. The romance itself was incredible too. While it may seem a little “love at first sight,” it can’t be denied that Harlow and Jordyn have some serious chemistry. I will say that the end conflict and resolution felt a little rushed for me, hence the 4.5-star rating. But, considering that romance books are typically stand-alone novels, it doesn’t bother me too much. I still cannot get over how adorable Jordyn and Harlow are together, and I’m eagerly awaiting the day I find a witch girlfriend of my own.