I’m a big reality TV fan, and I usually watch a bunch of shows at once. It definitely isn’t easy juggling all of them, but watching them brings me so much joy after a long day of schoolwork. The fall is usually a prime time for reality TV, and there’s something for everyone. Here are the shows I’m currently watching!

Dancing With The Stars (season 33)

Dancing With The Stars is my number one favorite show. It’s currently in its 33rd season, and it’s been incredible, as always, watching each celebrity get better with dancing each week! A major highlight of the season for me, personally, was seeing my favorite pro dancer, Witney Carson, back in the lineup after taking season 32 off. Some notable celebrities competing this year include former Bachelor Joey Graziadei, former football player Danny Amendola, Olympian Ilona Maher, former Bachelorette Jenn Tran, actress Chandler Kinney, NBA player Dwight Howard, and Olympian Stephen Nedoroscik.

Big Brother (season 26)

Even though this season of Big Brother is ending on October 13th, it’s in my top 3 favorite shows and I had to bring it up. I become so invested in the contestants each season – it’s hard not to grow to love them after watching them three times a week. I recommend starting from the beginning of the season if you want to get to know all the contestants and the context of each twist thus far, or you could always just cheat by only watching the finale and finding out the winner! I won’t judge you if you choose the second option, don’t worry.

The Masked Singer (season 12)

While Dancing With The Stars and Big Brother are my top two favorite shows, The Masked Singer is probably number three. There’s something so unserious about watching celebrities sing in ridiculously giant masked costumes, and I’m here for it. I’m a day one fan – I started watching the show season 1! I love attempting to guess who’s in each masked costume, even though my success rate is roughly 5%. Maybe 4%.

The Golden Bachelorette (season 1)

After The Golden Bachelor’s leading man divorced his winner earlier this year, ABC is taking another crack at allowing seniors to find love! This time, starring female lead Joan Vassos. There’s something so heartwarming about watching the men on her season have such camaraderie with and respect for one another. It has a different feel compared to the regular Bachelor and Bachelorette shows. I’m rooting for Joan – go find your second chance at love, girl!

The Voice (season 26)

The Voice is one of my comfort shows. I’ve been watching since season 7 – and it’s another show where I find myself invested in the contestants by the end. If you don’t watch the show, you might know the two biggest stars who came from it: Morgan Wallen and Melanie Martinez. The coaches this season are returnee Gwen Stefani, last season’s winning coach Reba McEntire, and new coaches Michael Bublé and Snoop Dogg. The camaraderie is already fantastic between the coaches and I can’t wait to see who my favorites will be this season!

The Floor (season 2)

The Floor isn’t necessarily reality TV; it’s a game show. However, it feels like a reality TV show because the entire season focuses on the same contestants. The show is all about trivia and what you know. Each contestant has an expert category that they came on with. The goal is to take on opponents in duels in hopes of eliminating them and taking over their territory on the giant floor. I enjoyed season 1 a lot, and I’m excited to continue to watch season 2! I also enjoy playing along and seeing what I know, too!

Survivor (season 47)

Survivor is the show my parents and I watch together each Friday night. It’s another show where I become invested in the contestants and their stories! It’s quite impressive to watch each contestant challenge themselves, participating in an experience that looks so intense. Living out in the wilderness is challenging, and it’s always impressive watching everyone push themselves to their limits.

The Challenge (season 40: Battle Of The Eras)

I’ve only watched two seasons of The Challenge before, and those two seasons were part of a spinoff, so this is a newer show for me. However, it’s really intense and I’m already hooked! If you’ve watched this show before, you might know some familiar names who are on this season. It’s an all-stars season with a cast ranging from different “eras” of the show, from seasons 1-40. I’m looking forward to seeing who comes out on top!

If you want to watch a reality TV show this fall, any of these shows would be fantastic! Also, to hear my commentary for all these shows, be sure to tune into my radio show, Reality Check. It’s on Mondays through Thursdays from 6-7pm EST on Lasell’s radio station, WLAS!