The Reality TV Shows I’m Currently Watching

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Lasell chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

As you probably know, I’m a big reality TV fan. I even host a radio show on campus talking about recaps of all my favorite shows, called Reality Check. I’m watching five shows right now, which, surprisingly, isn’t a record for the most (I’m pretty dedicated!). I love having multiple shows to watch, and I’m definitely invested in each one. Here is a list of the reality shows I’m currently watching.

Dancing With the Stars

There are only three weeks left of this season of Dancing With the Stars, and it has gone by so fast. This is my favorite show, and it’s been a part of the week I always look forward to! There are seven couples left, and most of them would be deserving winners. I’m rooting for Robert Irwin and Witney Carson, because Witney’s my favorite pro dancer and she’s creating incredible routines this season!

Survivor

Survivor 49 is almost at its halfway point, and this season is already so special. The landmark 50th season is coming up next year, and two cast members from this season will be on it. I was spoiled as to who they are, but it’s been so fun making my parents (who I watch the show with) guess who will be a part of the cast. My favorite this season is Rizo, who calls himself “RizGod.” He’s so charming, and I can sense that he will be a comp beast in the individual portion of the game.

The Golden Bachelor

The Golden Bachelor finale is this week, and I’m so excited. However, this season has been interesting to say the least. The cast of women is fantastic, but the way that the lead, Mel, expresses his emotions is not to be desired (no offense, king!). I hope that behind the cameras, he’s been able to open up to his women and everyone is able to get some clarity. I don’t know if he’s currently engaged, but my winner pick is Cindy just because I sense more of a connection between the two. However, I just hope everyone is happy in the end!

The Amazing Race

This is a special season of The Amazing Race, because all of the teams this season have at least one Big Brother alum. I’ve loved the competitiveness each team brings, and seeing a lot of my favorite reality TV stars back on my screen. There are only four episodes left, and I don’t want anyone else going home! My winner predictions at the moment are Big Brother 26 America’s Favorite Player (AFP) Tucker and his brother Eric, just because they’ve gotten first place for four legs in a row so far, and they are unstoppable right now. However, I’d be happy with anyone taking the million-dollar prize!

Love Is Blind

I recently finished Love Is Blind: UK season two, and I’m just now starting season nine of the U.S. version. I don’t have a lot of thoughts so far, but this cast is great. I’m excited to see how the rest of their journeys unfold, and I hope at least one couple is still married!