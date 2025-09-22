The Most Popular Movies on Letterboxd From Each Hispanic Country

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Lasell chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As some readers may already know, September is Hispanic Heritage Month. It is a month dedicated to celebrating the history, culture, and art of Hispanic communities worldwide. In order to honor this time of the year, as well as Hispanic cinema, this article will cover the most popular movies from each Hispanic country.

What countries are “Hispanic?” The term “Hispanic” means “from or connected with Spanish-speaking countries, especially those in Latin America, or having parents or grandparents from these countries,” according to Dictionary.com. Notice that it says “especially” rather than “exclusively.” There are two non-Latin American countries. These are Spain, which is in Europe, and Equatorial Guinea, an African nation.

A common misconception is that all Latin American countries speak Spanish, which is simply untrue. One well-known example is that Portuguese is spoken in Brazil. Meanwhile, people in Belize speak English.

The Spanish-speaking countries on Earth are as follows: Mexico, Colombia, Spain, Argentina, Peru, Venezuela, Chile, Ecuador, Guatemala, Cuba, Bolivia, the Dominican Republic, Honduras, Paraguay, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Panama, Costa Rica, Uruguay, and Equatorial Guinea. Puerto Rico will also be included despite the fact that it is a US territory rather than a sovereign state.

1. Mexico: Mexico’s most popular film on Letterboxd is Triangle of Sadness (2022). This film’s creation was an international effort as it was also created by studios in America, Denmark, the UK, France, Germany, Switzerland, Greece, and Sweden. It was directed and written by Ruben Östlund and is primarily in English, although Tagalog, Akan, Swedish, French, Greek, and German are also spoken. The film has a score of 3.7/5 stars on the website and stars Harris Dickinson.

2. Colombia: The most popular Colombian film on Letterboxd is Memoria (2021). The film was also made by studios in America, China, France, the UK, Thailand, Germany, Mexico, and Switzerland. The film is primarily in Spanish, but English is used as well. It was written and directed by Apichatpong Weerasethakul and stars Tilda Swinton. The film has an average rating of 3.8/5 stars.

3. Spain: The most popular Spanish film on Letterboxd is 1917 (2019). The film was the collaborative effort of studios in Spain, America, India, and the United Kingdom. It is predominantly in English, but German and French can also be heard during the film’s runtime. It was directed by Sam Mendes, and Mendes wrote it alongside Krysty Wilson-Cairns. The film stars George MacKay. It has an average score of 4.1/5 stars.

4. Argentina: The most popular Argentinian film is When Evil Lurks (2023). The film was made by studios in both Argentina and America. It is a Spanish-language film with no other languages being spoken on screen. The film was directed and written by Demián Rugna and stars Ezequiel Rodríguez. The film has an average score of 3.5/5 stars.

5. Peru: The most popular Peruvian film on Letterboxd is Fitzcarraldo (1982). The film was created by studios in both Peru and Germany. The primary language of the film is German, although Spanish, English, and Italian are also spoken. It was directed by the famous director Werner Herzog, who also wrote the movie’s script. The leading role is played by Klaus Kinski. The film has an average score of 4.1/5 stars.

6. Venezuela: The most popular Venezuelan film on Letterboxd is Embrace of the Serpent (2015). The movie was made by studios in Colombia, Argentina, and Venezuela. It is mostly in Spanish, although Portuguese, Catalan, Latin, and German can also be heard during the run time. The movie was directed by Ciro Guerra. Guerra wrote the film’s script alongside Jacques Toulemonde. The main character is played by Nilbio Torres. This movie has a rating of 4.2/5 stars.

7. Chile: The most popular Chilean film on Letterboxd is Spencer (2021). The film was made by Chilean studios alongside studios in the UK, the US, and Germany. The movie is an English-language film, as the entire movie is in that language. The director of the movie is Pablo Larraín. Its screenwriter is Steven Knight. The film stars the famous actress Kristen Stewart. It has an average score of 3.6/5 stars.

8. Ecuador: The most popular Ecuadorian film on Letterboxd is Maria Full of Grace (2004). The film was made by studios in America, Colombia, and Ecuador. The movie is mostly in Spanish, but some scenes include English. The film’s director and screenwriter is Joshua Marston. Catalina S. Moreno plays the titular character. The film has an average score of 3.7/5 stars.

9. Guatemala: The most popular Guatemalan film on Letterboxd is La Llorona (2019). The film was made by Guatemalan and French studios. It is solely in Spanish. The film was directed by Jayro Bustamante, who wrote the script alongside Lisandro Sanchez. María M. Coroy is the film’s leading actress. Unfortunately, the movie only has a score of 3.3/5 stars.

10. Cuba: The most popular Cuban film on Letterboxd is I Am Cuba (1964). The film was made by studios in both Cuba and the Soviet Union. The film is primarily in Spanish, although English and Russian are also spoken. It was directed by Mikhail Kalatozov and written by Enrique P. Barnet and Yevgeny Yevtushenko. The film stars Sergio Corrieri. It has an average review of 4.4/5 stars.

11. Bolivia: The most popular Bolivian film on Letterboxd is Utama (2022). The film was made by Bolivian, French, and Uruguayan studios. It is mostly in Spanish, with some Quechua also being spoken. It was directed and written by Alejandro L. Grisi and stars José Calcina. It has an average rating of 3.8/5 stars.

12. The Dominican Republic: The most popular Dominican film is 47 Meters Down (2017), according to Letterboxd. The film was made by studios in America, the UK, and the Dominican Republic. The film is primarily in English with some Spanish spoken as well. It was directed by Johannes Roberts, who wrote the film alongside Ernest Riera. The movie stars Mandy Moore. Unfortunately, the film has an average rating of 2.5/5 stars and is likely not worth watching.

13. Honduras: The most popular Honduran film is Blondes in the Jungle (2009), according to Letterboxd. The studios that made this film were from both Honduras and America. The film is an English-language film and is solely in that language. It was both written and directed by Whitney Horn and Lev Kalman. The film stars Francisco Angones. It has an average score of 3.3/5 stars.

14. Paraguay: The most popular Paraguayan film on Letterboxd is 7 Boxes (2012). The film was made by both Paraguayan and Spanish studios. The film is mostly in Spanish, but the other languages shown during the run time are Guaraní and Korean. The film was directed by Tana Schémbori and Juan C. Maneglia. They both wrote the film alongside Tito Chamorro. The film stars Celso Franco and has an average rating of 3.7/5 stars.

15. El Salvador: The most popular Salvadorian film on Letterboxd is The Crazy Life (2008). The film was made by studios in Spain, Mexico, and France, as well as El Salvador. The film is entirely in Spanish. It was directed by Christian Poveda. It has no screenwriter or leading actor as it is a documentary.

16. Nicaragua: The most popular Nicaraguan film on Letterboxd is Walker (1987). The film was made by Nicaraguan, American, Spanish, and Mexican studios. The film is entirely in English. It was directed by Alex Cox and written by Rudy Wurlitzer. The film stars Ed Harris as the titular William Walker. It has an average rating of 3.8/5 stars.

17. Panama: The most popular Panamanian film on Letterboxd is Hands of Stone (2016). This is a Panamanian and American film. The film is mostly in English, but Spanish is also spoken. The film was directed and written by Jonathan Jakubowicz. It stars Edgar Ramírez and has an average rating of 3/5 stars.

18. Costa Rica: The most popular Costa Rican film on Letterboxd is I Have Electric Dreams (2022). This is a film made by Belgian, French, and Costa Rican studios. The only language spoken in the film is Spanish. The film was directed by Valentina Maurel, who also wrote the movie’s script. It stars Daniela M. Navarro and has an average rating of 3.5/5 stars.

19. Uruguay: The most popular Uruguayan film on Letterboxd is Monos (2019). This film’s production involves studios in Uruguay, Argentina, Colombia, Switzerland, Sweden, Denmark, Germany, and the Netherlands. Both Spanish and English are spoken in the movie, but Spanish is the film’s predominant language. The film was directed by Alejandro Landes, who wrote its script alongside Alexis Dos Santos. It stars Moisés Arias and has an average rating of 3.7/5 stars.

20. Equatorial Guinea: The most popular Equatoguinean film on Letterboxd is Where the Road Runs Out (2014). The film was made by studios in the Netherlands, Equatorial Guinea, and South Africa. The movie is entirely in English. It was directed by Rudolf Buitendach and written by David Hughes. It stars Isaach de Bankolé. It does not have enough reviews for Letterboxd to give it an average rating.

21. Puerto Rico: The most popular Puerto Rican film on Letterboxd is Replicas (2018). The film was made by studios in Puerto Rico, the mainland US, Canada, China, and the UK. The whole movie is in English. It was directed by Jeffrey Nachmanoff and written by Chad St. John. The lead character is played by Keanu Reeves. Unfortunately, it is widely considered to be a bad movie by Letterboxd users as it only has an average rating of 2.1/5 stars.