The Books I’ve Read So Far this Year

Before this year, I hadn’t finished a book in a couple of years. This was mainly because of how busy I was in school, but I haven’t felt fully engaged in a book in quite a while. Joining Writergram (the writing community on Instagram) changed that for me. I met aspiring authors whose books genuinely intrigued me.

I typically read YA romance and coming-of-age books, but all the authors I’ve come across have amazing ideas, whether they write in those genres or any other genre. I can’t remember the last time I’ve said that I finished five books this year, but I did this year. I can thank Writergram for it, along with my budding friendships with these and many more authors. Here are the books I read this year so far, all of which I recommend!

Before We’re More Than Friends by Lizzie Franklin

Ever since I joined Writergram, Lizzie has been an author whose books I just knew I wanted to read. A few months in, we became friends, and that made my love for her books grow that much more. The first book of her debut series follows Dallas and Raina, who are pen pals turned lovers. They’re so cute, and a very strong start to the three books she’s published this year!

Next To Everything We Wanted by Lizzie Franklin

I read this book in less than a month, and I typically take two months to read a book. I have a lot of celebrity crushes, just like Sienna has on Gavin. This story took my childhood dream of one of my celebrity crushes noticing me and making it real and more realistic. I thoroughly enjoyed this book so much, and they’re my favorite couple of Lizzie’s series so far!

Until We’re Meant To Be by Lizzie Franklin (currently reading)

I’m currently reading book three of Lizzie’s debut series, following Caleb and Gracelynn. They were exes who had a fairly bad breakup, and they are forced to work together as they attend a performing arts school in New York. If it’s not bad enough, they have to write a love song together. Drama! So far, I love the angst that this book has. It’s very complex, and I love reading about the side characters as well. I can’t wait to see how it ends!

All The Things I Cannot Say by Sab Ay

Moving on to another lovely author I’ve met, Sab does an incredible job in the coming-of-age genre. This book focuses on a 13-year-old boy, Logan, and his struggles with OCD while navigating life, friendship, and his feelings. It’s written so well, and I felt myself inside the book while reading. This is book one of a series, and the second book focuses on Logan’s love interest, Molly, and I’m so excited to read it when it comes out!

Boysick by Meredith Mincey

Boysick was such a cute story! I thoroughly enjoyed it from beginning to end, and it was so well-written. I found myself in both of the main characters, Marlowe and Carter, in different ways. I enjoyed the collection of side characters as well: Lenny, Jacob, and Maya. Overall, this was such a feel-good story with plenty of drama and sweet moments. I can’t wait to read the next book Meredith releases!

Our Summer Story by Tiffany Wagner

Full of references from pop culture like Taylor Swift and Gracie Abrams, this was such a cute story. Set in a summer camp, the main characters, Hannah and Lucas. have to figure out if they’re more than rivals and friends, and they are definitely swoon-worthy. Lucas is such a lover boy, and I quickly went from thinking he was annoying at first to thinking he was so cute. Hannah is so relatable, too, and we are alike in that we’re both rule followers. Tiffany’s ideas are always great, and I can’t wait for what’s next from her!