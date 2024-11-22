The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Thanksgiving can often be an overlooked holiday, but don’t let that take away from your ability to dress up for a day. I remember when I was little, my mom always took me shopping for a new holiday dress, but who says that needs to stop when you reach a certain age? Thanksgiving is a perfect excuse to wear a nice sweater, dress, or comfortable set. Here are just a few amazing clothing articles that have recently caught my eye.

CUPSHE Knit Sweater Dress

I came across this dress while scrolling on TikTok, and loved the way it looked on the woman wearing it. It is a loose enough dress that you can easily be comfortable wearing it for most of the day, while also enjoying some delicious holiday food. This dress comes in the colors sage, camel, burgundy, blue, and green, perfect for Fall and Winter events.

Leggings and Sweater fit

I am a huge supporter of staying comfortable during holiday celebrations, but I also like to look cute. This is such an easy thing to accomplish if you have the right clothes and accessories. A cable knit, baggy sweater, with black flare leggings or regular leggings with a pair of cute boots is a perfect, simple outfit for this holiday. If you want to step it up a bit more, you could add some nice earrings, bracelets, and a colorful clip to your hair.

Comfortable Set

If you do not normally dress up for Thanksgiving, you could wear a cozy matching set for the day. This set is both stylish and stretchy, giving you the ability to not feel constricted while wearing it for a long period of time. The benefit of this set is that you can wear it again in your everyday life, but you can use jewelry and other accessories to dress it up. This two-piece lounge set comes in 13 different colors and is the perfect balance of fuzzy, but fashionable. Its V-neck allows you to wear a necklace, or stack necklaces, to add to the outfit. If you want to wear a more formal outfit, this skirt set could make a perfect outfit for Thanksgiving.

Whether you like to dress up or dress down for the holidays, there are many outfits and clothes that can fit your interests. Autumn and winter are a great time for style because you can make outfits look better with layers, like sweaters or cardigans.