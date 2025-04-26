The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Lasell chapter.

The weather is getting warmer outside, and I’m so here for it. As a warm-weather person, I’m in my element.

I discovered that my car has a sunroof at the worst time, last winter. I missed out on a summer of cruising down the highway with the sunroof down, listening to music. However, I won’t be missing out on that this summer!

Here are the songs I’d add to a summer playlist, perfect for those sunroof drives.

“Sunroof” by Nicky Youre

This is the most obvious song choice if you ask me. “I got my head out the sunroof / I’m blasting our favorite tunes”? It’s perfect.

“Espresso” by Sabrina Carpenter

What better song to add to a summer playlist than the song of the summer 2024? “Espresso” will definitely take me back to last year’s summer.

“Still Bad” by Lizzo

I love this song, along with Lizzo’s other new single “Love In Real Life.” Either song would go great on a summer playlist on the way to a club.

“Summer Nights” by Rascal Flatts

I’m a 2000s country music fan, and I’ve loved this song for so long. This needs to go on any summer playlist!

“Music For A Sushi Restaurant” or “Watermelon Sugar” by Harry Styles

Music For A Sushi Restaurant is one of my favorite Harry Styles’ songs, and Watermelon Sugar just screams summer. Both would make excellent playlist additions this summer!

“Cruel Summer” by Taylor Swift

Need I say more? I would love to take this song (or any song from Taylor’s album Lover for that matter) to the beach and feel fired up.

“APT” by Bruno Mars and Rose

This song is always so much fun. Even though it came out in the fall, it feels like a summer song in my mind!

“Seaside” by Caroline Manning

Caroline Manning is one of my favorite YouTubers who has a few songs out. “Seaside” is one of them, which is about a beach town in Florida. I highly recommend checking it out!

“Beverly Hills” by Weezer

I went on a trip to Los Angeles in the summer of 2022, and it’s still one of the most memorable trips I’ve been on. It’s always warm in California, so why not bring those vibes to a playlist?

“Don’t Start Now” by Dua Lipa

Two other songs that would work great for a summer playlist are “Illusion” or “Dance The Night,” but “Don’t Start Now” would be such a good song to sing along with friends on the way to a night out!

I hope your summer is filled with good times (and good music)!