Some Songs I Added to My Workout Playlist

Last year, around this time, I walked my first-ever 5k. I got to do it again this year, and I could’ve beaten my time if I were 20 seconds faster! However, I’m still proud of myself for doing it again.

I created a motivational workout playlist, and it worked well for me last year. This year, I added some songs to give it a fresh makeover, and dare I say that it’s even better than it was before? Here are a few of the new songs that I added over the last year.

YA YA – Beyoncé

This song is perfect for a workout playlist. It has a perfect combination of feel-good vibes, dramatic energy, and powerhouse vocals. Beyoncé is a queen, and this was the perfect second rep for my playlist. The first song of hers that I added last year was Summer Renaissance.

Immortals – Fall Out Boy

You already know how much I love Fall Out Boy, and I even got to see them headline Boston Calling earlier this year! I forgot how much I loved this song until I heard it in their set. Immediately after, I added it to my workout playlist and put it on the queue just so I could hear it. It’s been on it ever since!

IF KARMA DOESN’T GET YOU (I WILL) – Lauren Spencer-Smith

Lauren Spencer-Smith released her new album, The Art of Being a Mess, in June. I loved it from the first listen, and her first single off the album was my favorite track. It’s such a perfect pop anthem and amazing for a workout playlist simply by both the way it sounds and its lyrics.

Monster – Paramore

Funnily enough, I found out about this song only a couple of weeks ago. I entered Lasell’s radio station one day to start my show, and I heard this song come on. It sounded so epic that I couldn’t not add it to my playlist. I heard the song while walking, and it definitely made the race that much better.

back to friends – sombr

A breakout artist this year was sombr, and I love his debut album, I Barely Know Her. His first single, back to friends, has always been a standout for me. The guitar makes it, making the song sound as epic as it does. His high note before the second chorus and the bridge also add to the level of epicness.

Angel – Damiano David

Damiano David’s album is one of my favorite albums of the year so far! There are no skips, and every song is epic. However, my favorite is Angel because of how the guitar and drums sound. In addition, Damiano’s voice hits in all the right ways, especially in the chorus.

Confident – Demi Lovato

This was a no-brainer. I needed some female pop energy, and this song is the ultimate hype anthem. I heard it before the race started, and it was what I needed to start this race right. Some other pop girl anthems I added recently were Fighter by Christina Aguilera and Walk Away by Kelly Clarkson.

This playlist hasn’t failed me yet. Putting on this playlist when I’m walking or dancing always gives me an energy boost. It helps me feel motivated (hence the name) and like I’m the main character. New songs will definitely be added as time goes on!

Link to playlist: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/0dBNStRuvnRHnwxlwK8qnD?si=2XIBly94Tuiupf9daCl7Dw&pi=u-mgbrPq8CQiuW