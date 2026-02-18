My Favorite Romcom Movies

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Lasell chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I may be single, but I still love romance. I love reading, watching, and writing romcoms. Curling up in blankets and watching a romcom is a cozy way to spend a winter day, and I did that twice this Valentine’s Day weekend. I watched Solo Mio on Saturday, and F Valentine’s Day on Sunday, which were both good! I have so many favorite romcoms that narrowing down the list was hard, but I made a list of six of my favorite romcoms that I love to rewatch.

The Kissing Booth

This one’s a classic Netflix romcom. I loved all three movies from the moment they came out. I love the co-ed friendship representation from characters Elle and Lee, and the best friend’s brother trope with Elle and Noah. Noah is the bad boy archetype, and seeing him become soft for Elle is so sweet. If you like Grumpy X Sunshine, this is the movie for you!

To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before

This one’s another classic Netflix romcom. Based on the book series by Jenny Han, Lara Jean lives out her (and everyone else’s) worst nightmare when her younger sister, Kitty, sends out her private love letters to her crushes. She had the best possible outcome, however, because she ended up fake dating popular boy Peter – to make his ex jealous and to convince her childhood best friend (another letter recipient) that she no longer has feelings for him. Of course, with fake dating comes real feelings, and it gets complicated. I love this trilogy, and could never get tired of rewatching it!

The Wrong Paris

This movie came out last year, and it was perfect for me as a reality TV fan. It was love at first trailer watch, and the movie lived up to the hype. The movie is centered around a The Bachelor style reality dating show, where the contestants are tricked. They think they’re going to Paris, France, to meet a hot Bachelor, but instead, they end up in Paris, Texas. However, the cowboy lead, Trey, is super hot. The female lead, Dawn, wants to leave at first, but eventually falls for him. It’s such a fun movie!

Blended

It’s been a while since I watched this movie, but it’s still one of my favorite Adam Sandler movies. The main characters, Jim and Lauren, are both single parents who are brought together on a blind date. It goes horribly wrong, but of course, fate brings them back together on a vacation to a South African resort. What could go wrong this time? This is a hilarious second-chance romance that will have you rooting for both of the leads and their families to come together.

Bros

If you’re looking for a movie with LGBTQ+ representation, Bros is an amazing and hilarious one. This was the first romcom from a major studio about gay men. Main characters Bobby and Aaron are both busy and not looking for a serious relationship, but they end up falling for each other as they gradually open up. It’s such a sweet movie, and trust me, you’ll be shipping these two immediately.

Hairspray (2007)

This was one of my favorite movies from my childhood. This is perfect if you like historical romcoms. While love isn’t the main plot point of the movie, it’s a major attribute that carries the story forward. In 1960s Baltimore, the main character, Tracy, auditions for The Corny Collins Show. She becomes a sensation, and now that she has influence, she wants to try to integrate the show. Throughout the movie, viewers see the progression of her budding relationship with fellow dancer Link.

There are so many movies that I could’ve listed, but all six of these movies (or any romcom for that matter) are a perfect Valentine’s Day watch!