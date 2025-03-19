The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I have a lot of famous people who I’ve had the joy of following over the years, whether it be from reality TV, entertainment, and/or social media. I’m a fan of so many people, and I have so much love for them all. However, there is a much shorter list of people who have played such an important part in my life, whether I found them ten years ago or only a year ago. I wanted to share that list with you.

Witney Carson

While Witney’s a social media influencer and professional dancer on Dancing With The Stars, she’s been my biggest role model ever since I was twelve. She taught me to keep pursuing my passions, even when they are tough. She inspired me to take a few ballroom classes, and I want to try again in the future. I’ve been following her career since 2015, and I’m so happy that the show led me to her. I got the chance to meet her at the DWTS live tour in 2019, and it was truly one of the most memorable days of my life.

I love all of the DWTS pros so much, both past and present. However, when I gravitate towards someone, I stick with them. Witney has been that constant for me. I could write a whole essay about her!

Dakayla Wilson

Moving on to another of my dance role models! Dakayla was on season 18 of So You Think You Can Dance and placed runner-up. While watching the season, the way Dakayla danced really touched me. Her and fellow contestant Avery Gay became my favorite females of the season. (I had a favorite male contestant too, but this is a Women’s History Month article!)

Dakayla’s story touched my heart. She was adopted by her grandmother, and reconnected with her father during filming. She moved me so much that I decided to make a fanpage for her and my two other favorite dancers from the season. I’ve had interactions with Dakayla, and I’m so immensely grateful for them and for the kindness she’s shown me. She shared more about her story on the podcast Regardless, which I highly recommend listening to!

Nessa Barrett

Nessa is a singer-songwriter and former TikTok influencer. I’ve loved her since the TikTok days in 2020, but it made me so happy to watch her grow and develop into the artist that she’s always wanted to be. I got the chance to see her live twice and both concerts were some of my favorites that I’ve been to.

Some songs of hers that resonate with me are “Grave,” “Madhouse,” and “Too Hot To Cry.” There are plenty more that I love, of course, but I’ve connected with them the most because of their messages. She’s also a big advocate for mental health, which made me love her more. She may not be the biggest star, but to me, she shines so bright.

Madison Beer

Madison is another singer-songwriter. She’s one of the sweetest people, and I’ve never met her. I love her positive energy and that’s what drew me to her. Her music is very powerful, and some of her songs that resonated with me are “Blue” and “17.” While some songs aren’t considered to be “feel-good jams,” I listen to her whenever I need a pick-me-up.

From what I’ve heard, Madison is so appreciative of her fans. I love celebrities who are like that. I want to meet her someday, and it’ll be such a core memory. Her energy just lights up a room, and I know that from seeing her live last year. I felt it from sitting all the way in the last row.

There are so many females in all different corners of the entertainment industry who I love dearly. This is just a shortlist of the famous women who have made impacts on my life, and they all mean so much to me.