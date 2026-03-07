Senioritis is Real

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Lasell chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I thought senioritis was just a myth or a random term. It turns out, it’s real. I know I’m on top of my work, and I turn assignments in on time. However, I’m mentally exhausted. The beginning of March marks almost two months until graduation, and I’m both dreading it and looking forward to it.

On one hand, I’m trying to live in the moment. I don’t like change, and I know I’m going to miss this time in my life. For the first time, I had the flexibility to do whatever I wanted in between classes. I’ve had a car on campus since my sophomore year, so I had the opportunity to go to a coffee shop to study instead of my room or the library. Further, I’m going to miss all four clubs that I’m a part of. While I won’t be a formal part of them anymore, I’m planning on finding ways to keep attributes of them throughout my daily life: a podcast and a Substack blog, to name a couple of ideas.

On the other hand, I’m looking forward to spring and summer. It should be clear by now that I don’t like winter. I can’t wait to feel the warm (or, mildly temperate) air and go on walks around campus again. The beginning of March brings hope that the snow will melt and winter will soon end.

The idea of not having to go to school again (or at least, for a while) is freeing, but also scary. I still don’t know what my life is going to be like after mid-May. I know what I want to do, but I don’t know who I’m going to do it for. I’ve done two interviews by now, and I’m currently applying for jobs. It’s a tedious process, and it reminds me that I’m entering the unknown soon. While I’m looking forward to moving back home and not having to worry about school, I’m nervous about what the future holds. My senioritis might look a little different, but I can confirm that it is, in fact, real.