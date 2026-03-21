Romanticizing Boston

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Lasell chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I have always been a city girl; just something about them makes me want to scream “YES” whenever I think about them. Boston just fits right into that kind of vibe. Whenever I go, I feel more at home in a way. The community is what really draws me in; Boston is just so diverse, and there are so many things to do there. My favorite places are Newbury Street, the Boston Public Library, and the Boston Public Garden. I recently went to the Boston Public Library for the first time, and I was in love. That kind of architecture has a special place in my heart because I am seriously a sucker for that kind of old, vintage aesthetic! Not to mention, there are many spots to study. I’d say it is crazy crowded, and I’d have to come either later or earlier to secure a spot.

Even though Boston is like a second home to me since I’m not too far from it, there is still so much I haven’t explored at all. I’d love to visit more of the North End since I am usually in Copley, and I love going to Newbury Street with my friends. There is always something to do in Boston, I feel like. That is what I love about the city, it has such a good community to me, and I love the diversity presented there. Everything just feels so homey in Boston!