Revisiting old hobbies is the best feeling ever because you get to re-learn what you left off with! Life gets busy, and that’s okay. The hobby you left a while ago will still be in the same place, and you can pick it right back up!
Recently, I have been picking up drawing again! My whole major is around that, so it was eventually going to come back to me one way or another, and honestly, I am glad it did because drawing is such a huge passion of mine. It’s a lovely hobby to have because not only does it benefit me in the long run with my projects, but I also use it as a stress-reliever, and when I want to focus my mind on something else.
Another hobby of mine that I recently picked up again is watching Anime! I used to be extremely into Anime back in my middle school days, and I stopped watching it when I entered high school. Now that I am in college with more freedom, I figured, why not? The show I am watching right now is called Jujutsu Kaisen, and it is quite popular. I know many of my friends have watched it, so I thought I’d give it a try. It is pretty good so far!
Lastly, I have been journaling again! I did a lot of journaling last year, and I stopped for a bit because I’ve been super busy. However, I recently got into it again, and it has been super refreshing! Journaling helps me keep track of myself as well. It is a good way to unwind for the day and reflect on everything I did that day.