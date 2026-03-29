This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Lasell chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Revisiting old hobbies is the best feeling ever because you get to re-learn what you left off with! Life gets busy, and that’s okay. The hobby you left a while ago will still be in the same place, and you can pick it right back up!

Recently, I have been picking up drawing again! My whole major is around that, so it was eventually going to come back to me one way or another, and honestly, I am glad it did because drawing is such a huge passion of mine. It’s a lovely hobby to have because not only does it benefit me in the long run with my projects, but I also use it as a stress-reliever, and when I want to focus my mind on something else.

Another hobby of mine that I recently picked up again is watching Anime! I used to be extremely into Anime back in my middle school days, and I stopped watching it when I entered high school. Now that I am in college with more freedom, I figured, why not? The show I am watching right now is called Jujutsu Kaisen, and it is quite popular. I know many of my friends have watched it, so I thought I’d give it a try. It is pretty good so far!

Lastly, I have been journaling again! I did a lot of journaling last year, and I stopped for a bit because I’ve been super busy. However, I recently got into it again, and it has been super refreshing! Journaling helps me keep track of myself as well. It is a good way to unwind for the day and reflect on everything I did that day.