7. Pop Tubes

In my opinion, these are not a good fidget at all. They’re loud, boring, and repetitive. All you can really do with them is pull them out and then push them back together which, again, is just loud and abrasive to my ears.

6. Poppers

Poppers are all right, they just don’t excel in any area. The best part about them is how they come in cute shapes like animals or flowers. Other than that, it’s just not very engaging for me.

5. Magnets

Magnets are hit or miss for me; I prefer a lot of small magnets over just a couple of big magnets. They can be used imaginatively, but can also be fun to just roll around in your palm. However, I can’t use magnets for a long time because they start to irritate my hands.

4. Fidget Spinners

These are also very hit-or-miss because they can come in so many shapes and sizes. Personally, I prefer smaller fidget spinners with as few blades as possible. Like, my favorite fidget spinner that I own is tiny and light with only 2 blades!

3. Slime/Putty

A classic, slime and/or putty is truly a staple of the fidget community. It has so many variations of scents, textures, colors, and accessories! I really love to play with slime, more so than putty, but unfortunately, slime is not very transportable. And that is a big factor in fidgets :(

2. Fidget Cubes

Fidget cubes are built to be versatile as they offer an assortment of different fidget options. They are small and easily portable, and depending on what fidget of the cube you’re using, very discrete as well! A great choice

1. NeeDoh Squishy

Stress balls and squishies are definitely my favorite, well-rounded fidgets and NeeDoh does them best! They are very durable and no matter which way you squish them, they return right back to their original shape. There is also an assortment of shapes and colors available like fruits, cats and dogs, gumdrops, gummy bears, or just plain cubes and balls! Easily my top choice