Ranking Pokemon Regions As Someone Who Grew Up in Gen 5

As a disclaimer, some of this is a joke, but the rankings of these Pokémon regions are my legit rankings, so yeah. Also, I didn’t include Hisui when ranking Sinnoh.

9. Kanto

I am not nostalgia-blinded by this generation so I’ll say what so many are scared to: THIS GEN IS MID! The designs are iconic because of their popularity, but if these designs came out in a modern generation people would be so let down. Come on, guys. Charizard is literally just a dragon (but it’s not even Dragon type). There are so many cooler and more unique dragons in Pokémon, including Dragonite, who is one of the highlights of Gen 1 for me. I don’t dislike Kanto; it’s just overrated, and the rest of the regions are more interesting to me.

8. Johto

Sorry, not sorry, guys, but Johto is honestly just an extension of Kanto to me, so it really does not stand on its own. I will give credit where it’s due: Johto has some iconic and lovable Pokémon, but it has just as many forgettable and weak Pokémon. Umbreon, Wooper, and Heracross get balanced out by Ledian, Lanturn, and Sunflora. Not to mention, practically half of the Pokémon are unfinished evolutionary lines. Johto added a bunch of baby Pokémon to Gen 1, some evolutions to Gen 1, and some Pokémon that would eventually get evolutions in later generations. It just barely feels like a region on its own. I can appreciate what it did for the lore, though. It really stepped up to the plate for the story with the lore of the Legendary Beasts and everything.

7. Kalos

Gen 6 is overhated. Mega Evolutions and Fairy type added so much to Pokémon. Especially the Fairy type, while it might be a bit strong, it balanced out the other types really well (specifically Dragon types). Some amazing Pokémon are from this region, like Espurr, Florges, Aegislash, Sylveon, Goodra, Noivern, and, of course, the Megas! This region is a standout for girly Pokémon, and I really appreciate that, but a lot of the dex is just not very special to me. Mega Evolution is all it has to make it special, and that’s just not enough to rank higher. Let it be known that I am a Klefki supporter!!

6. Sinnoh

Sinnoh is a pretty good region, but its dex is just so empty. Playing Pearl was miserable because I didn’t choose Chimchar, so I just did not get a Fire-type Pokémon… like literally. The only other Sinnoh Pokémon beyond the Infernape line that is Fire type is Magmortar, which is also just an added evolution to a previous generation. Sinnoh faces a lot of the problems that Johto did for me, like how it adds a lot of evolutions or prevolutions to past generations, but Sinnoh succeeds in it more for me. It also just has some awesome and memorable Pokémon like Staraptor, Luxray, Lopunny, Mismagius, Bronzong, Garchomp, Spiritomb, Lucario, Togekiss, and plenty of legendaries and mythicals. Also, guys, hear me out on Wormadam. It’s kinda cool.

5. Galar

Let me be clear: I really, really enjoy a lot of Galarian Pokémon. However, this is the region that solidified Pokémon’s power creep to me. Dracovish, Dragapult, Zacian, Urshifu, Ice Rider and Shadow Rider Calyrex, and Sneasler haunt me. Several of these Pokémon were banned, nerfed, or have completely dominated competitive Pokémon. I will never be able to forget the first season with Dracovish… But it suits the story of Galar with all the corporations and the struggle with power. Also, I was rooting for Sobble when it was first leaked but Inteleon just looks freaky. I was so disappointed because it felt like the direction they took was so random. What happened to Sobble’s sobbing?? Inteleon is just a weird sniper guy??

4. Paldea

Paldea is great. While I admit it is a victim of what I mentioned with Johto and Sinnoh, having a large percentage of the dex be evolutions/variants of previous Pokémon, Paldea does so in a more creative and fun way. Who can resist Clodsire? It also introduced the Paradox Pokémon, which is an interesting way to add new versions of old Pokémon because they act as if they are completely separate Pokémon. I love Espathra, Tinkaton, Bombirdier, Grafaiai, Ceruledge, Bellibolt, and of course, Dachsbun. In the Teal Mask DLC, they added another legendary Pokémon: Ogerpon. She is the love of my life. That’s all I can say. I just love how Paldea’s Pokémon can be jokes and not take themself too seriously, but the lore can still be so compelling.

3. Hoenn

This is the region I can understand nostalgia for, even as someone who didn’t grow up with it; the designs are so iconic. Absol is one of my favorite Pokémon of all time, she’s just so mother. She inspired me to have a bob. Gardevoir is there too and she literally rewrote Pokémon history. I love that there are two different yet parallel Villain Teams with Team Aqua and Team Magma. ORAS is an amazing remake where you can fly around in real time. I dunno it’s just cool!

2. Unova

Now we are in the regions I LOVE. I have never understood the notion that Unova designs are bad or filler. Like 90% of Gen 5 dex are amazing Pokémon. Munna and Musharna, Excadrill, Scolipede, Whimsicott, Krookodile, Scrafty, Sigilyph, Zoroark, Gothitelle, Reuiniclus, Amoonguss, Jellicent, Chandelure, Haxorus, Hydreigon, Volcarona, Meloetta, and the Weather Trio. Not to mention many Pokémon that I personally think are super underrated design-wise: Crustle, Excavalier and Accelgor, Elgyem and Beheeyem, Mienshao, and even Garbodor and Vanilluxe! Black 2 and White 2 are, in my opinion, the best sequel games that I’ve played. They are so exquisitely designed from the new gym order, unique UI, the music design that interacts with the player, the extensive post-game features like the World Tournament and the Black City/White Forest depending on which version you have. And, of course, Unova is home to N, the best Pokémon character ever.

1. AlolaIt takes a lot to beat Unova as someone who grew up during Gen 5, but Alola has to be on top. Incineroar and Primarina are both viable and have such good designs. Decidueye is cool, too. The switch from Gyms to Trials and Kahunas is such a breath of fresh air. In general, Alola just sets itself apart from every other game in the best way. It is such a unique experience of Pokémon with a full, lengthy story to immerse yourself in. Alola also has easily the best Villain Team: Team Skull. Guzma and the Team Skull Grunts are so endearing and funny, and I love how, despite being the Villain Team, you learn that they are not the true villains of the story. I love the message about peace with nature and not disrupting the natural balance for selfish gains. This is also the generation that added, “your Pokémon toughed it out so you wouldn’t feel sad,” which I absolutely adore. It’s such a heartwarming and fulfilling reward to reach maximum friendship with your Pokémon. Alola has truly interesting and unique Pokémon like Oricorio, Golisopod, Mimikyu, and the Ultra Beasts. I also love Vikavolt, Toucannon, Ribombee, Lycanroc (even though Lycanroc Midnight got treated so bad by Game Freak), Toxapex, Mudsdale, Araquanid, Tsareena, Lurantis, Shiinotic, etc, etc.. I could truly list every Pokémon from this region, I love it so much.