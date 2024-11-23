Protecting Your Peace for a Post-Election Thanksgiving

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Given the results of the 2024 Presidential Election, I know many people (including myself) are anxious about going home for the holidays. I will say I am privileged in the sense that I do not have to see any family with whom I might disagree about politics, but I know that isn’t the case for everyone. The holidays can already be a difficult time for many people, so I wanted to give some suggestions for how I would protect my piece this post-election Thanksgiving.

Stick with the people who fill your bucket:

This is my go-to for navigating events where I might not want to interact with certain people. Whether it’s my mom, brother, or my grandparents, I’ve found that sticking with people who lift you up has always worked for me. I also think spending time with friends is important because they’re your family too. I think having a Friendsgiving is a great way to spend time with the people you love while still staying in the holiday spirit. I know I’ll be making the time to see my friends in addition to family when I’m home.

Knowing your limits and setting boundaries:

Setting boundaries is a skill I’ve learned through therapy that has made all the difference. It could be something as simple as not answering a family member’s invasive question, or taking a breather from the dinner table. If I’m overwhelmed or feel myself getting ramped up (especially about something that matters to me, like politics), I’ll go to the bathroom for a few minutes and collect myself. The awkwardness of getting up abruptly is something I’ve gotten used to because it feels less embarrassing than letting myself get to the point of an outburst. I’m just a big fan of resting and taking breaks in general, so it’s no surprise why I love this strategy so much.

Doing things for yourself:

This might be my favorite form of self-care, and the one I practice the most. I love spending time in my bed and playing a video game; or ordering dinner with my roommate and watching a comfort movie or show. Even when I’m home, I still find little ways to practice some classic self-care. I’m not lying when I say I genuinely look forward to showering at home (and getting to remember what water pressure feels like) and having a delicious home-cooked meal, courtesy of my mom. Sometimes simple pleasures can make all the difference.

It can be rough going home for the holidays, but making sure to take care of yourself and your loved ones can make it a little easier, even with post-election anxiety looming.