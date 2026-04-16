Poses To Try For Your College Grad Photos

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Lasell chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a senior who just got her graduation photos taken, here is some inspo I have for any fellow students graduating this year! It can be hard to know how to pose for photos, but with the help of Pinterest and TikTok, I found some great inspiration.

Holding your cap in the air

There are multiple pictures you can take of you holding your cap up! Some of my favorites include walking away from the camera with your cap above you (and you can also have your stole or gown over your shoulder), and one facing the camera holding your cap up while smiling.

Poses with props

These are some of my favorite photos I took! Some props I chose to use were flowers and champagne, but there are plenty of others you can choose too. Lots of people hold their stole, cords, or tassel as well. The best photos with props I took were holding my flowers and looking away from the camera, lying in the grass with my cap above me and holding my flowers, and popping my champagne in front of my school’s sign.

Throwing your cap

This is a classic pose that always looks good! I took a photo throwing my cap in the air in front of one of my university’s buildings. My photographer had me do one standing normally, looking up at the camera, and one with my foot popped in the air, looking at the camera. I found a photo on Pinterest that I recreated as well. It was a shot from below, with me holding my flowers and throwing my cap into the air.

Non face photos

You can have fun with photos, not showing your face as well. I did one with just my hand holding my cap with a pretty background. I also had my photographer do a detail shot of my heels, cap, champagne, and flowers in the grass. Then we took a photo in the auditorium of my legs crossed with my heels on and my gown laid out on the chair in front of me.