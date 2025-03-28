The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Eilish Eau de Parfum: This perfume has a sweet and musky type of sent. The top notes of the perfume are sugar, red berries, and mandarin orange with other notes of things such as vanilla, cacao, amber, and even woody notes. It is a warm vanilla scent that is generally comforting.

Ariana Grande Cloud: This is a warm, sweet but clean type of scent. It is a godsend, and the perfume that people note the most about me. It is my summer scent, and people always compliment how it smells. It has notes of lavender blossom, juicy pear, bergamot, and vanilla orchid, along with other notes. It has a slight musk to it, but it smells so perfect that it is a common go-to.

Sabrina Carpenter Sweet Tooth & Caramel Dream: Sweet Tooth is a perfect sweet perfume that has smells of candied ginger, chocolate marshmallow, coconut milk, and Madagascar vanilla. It has a creamy, sweet vanilla scent. This is my go-to for fresh after a shower. As for Caramel Dream it is more of a spicy vanilla scent. It has a caramelized amber and musky allure, it also has a smooth almond scent in it.

Azzaro Forever Wanted Elixir: This scent is so mature and clean-smelling. It is a warm woody spice smell with key notes of raspberry, and leather. It is unique and expensive smelling. Whenever I wear this, I get an abundance of compliments as I walk past people.

Chanel Mademoiselle: This is, again, a very clean scent. The main scent is a base of an ambery scent. It has notes of rose and jasmine petals. It has a clean but comforting scent that I enjoy.

These are a list of perfumes or scents that I am always being complimented on and told that I smell fantastic when I wear them. I would recommend all of these products to individuals.