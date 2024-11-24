Peaceful Things to Talk About at Thanksgiving Dinner

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Lasell chapter.

us less than thankful. So here are some topics I like to talk about with my family to keep the peace between my combative relatives and to prevent prying questions >.>

1. Talk about the food

This is my number one tip because there will be food essentially throughout the whole night (at least that’s how it goes for me). If you made a dish yourself, talk about making it, like if it was hard, if you’re happy with how it came out, or if you would make it again. If you’re eating someone else’s dish, compliment it directly and ask about their recipe. And this can be repeated for every kind of food on the table, it won’t get old. It’s lighthearted and it can also open the door to the inevitable talk of what everyone’s grateful for.

2. Share projects or hobbies that you are proud of

If you’ve started a new hobby or project, then talk about it. If you’ve recently knitted a sweater for the first time, share pictures. If you read a really good book, talk about it and what you thought about it. If you joined a club or team, talk about what you do and how it’s been going. Whatever you’ve been doing to spend your time, it can make an amazing conversation if it’s something that you’re passionate about. Remember that you don’t always need to prompt a conversation with a question, if you have something to share then share it!

3. “Are you going shopping tomorrow?”

Maybe it’s just me but I think asking people about what they do on Black Friday is always a fun topic because people have such polarizing opinions about it. Some people buy all that they can and others run in the other direction from the crowds. I also find that this can spur further questions really easily. For example, if they say they plan on going to the mall, ask if they have something in mind that they want to buy. If they do, then ask why they want it!

4. Ask what everyone is grateful for

This may seem obvious but it can be a really genuine conversation if everyone takes it seriously. Instead of just going around the table one by one and listing one-word answers, interact more! If someone says they’re grateful for their job, ask what about their job are they grateful for and, on the contrary, what they are looking to improve. Gratitude is for what we already have, but also for having the opportunity to constantly improve our lives.

Thanksgiving is often overlooked as a holiday, and for many good historical reasons, but making the most of it can turn it into a holiday that brings families closer instead of pushing them apart. Of course, if the conversation turns negative (which let’s be honest, has a high chance of happening no matter what) then you can take a “bathroom break” and keep your peace. Good luck!