Pair Pokémon Costumes for Halloween

Halloween is swiftly approaching us, but if you’re still unsure what you and your friend or partner want to dress up as for Halloween, here are some cute ideas for Pokémon!

1. Original and Regional Variant

Also known from Pokemon’s merch shop as “Parallel Pairs”, it would be so cute to be original and regional variant forms of each other! Examples would be Goodra and Hisuian Goodra, Zorua and Hisuian Zorua, Vulpix and Alolan Vulpix, Zigzagoon and Galarian Zigzagoon, or Quagsire and Clodsire. For most of these, the costume can be as easy as just putting on some ears, on a headband or clips, and maybe a tail, on a belt. I found this Etsy shop called BonBabyShoe which has many many options for headbands and tails, and even wings or shells! I personally ordered my costume from them and it was a super easy, quick experience with amazing quality.

2. Eeveelutions

This might be the most obvious one, but it’s always a safe idea to dress up as your favorite eeveelutions, respectively! With eight to choose from, you’ll certainly have a preference, and any of them goes well together. This would also make a good group costume idea, but pair work just as well. Similar to the previous idea, eeveelutions can be as simple as wearing ears and a tail.

3. Pikaclones

Pikachu is the star of Pokemon, and naturally the designers have wanted to create more stars for each generation. Pikaclones are all conceptually similar to Pikachu, but are unique in execution, so they would all match one another without being too similar. Pikachu and Mimikyu, as well as Plusle and Minun, are the most obvious choices. Alternatively, you could even have one person be Full Belly Morpeko and the other be Hangry Morpeko. Same as the previous ideas, pikaclones can be identified with only wearing ears and a tail for the most part, although further details would be more fun and more distinct.

4. Clefable and Gengar

My final pair suggestion is Clefable and Gengar, which notoriously are connected by design. They appear to be quite separate, until you realize that Gengar is designed to be the literal shadow of Clefable. It’s cute and easy, as both Pokemon are quite simple in design and color, making it an easy choice!